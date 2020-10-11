Lake Station budget reflects COVID's impact

LAKE STATION — Like other municipalities, Lake Station’s finances have been impacted by COVID-19.

When the pandemic began causing layoffs, it wasn't certain how it would affect the funding the city receives from property taxes and other taxes, said Lake Station's financial adviser, Steve Dalton, of Cender and Co.

At that time, he and Clerk-Treasurer Brenda Samuels established projections expecting low tax collections.

Dalton said the summer property tax collections were better than anticipated and close to 2019 figures.

“We hope that continues, though we can't project what long-term unemployment might cause in property tax collections for the second half of this year and going into next year,” Dalton said.

That was considered as the 2021 budget was prepared by Lake Station officials.

Next year's spending plan, which was approved by the City Council on Thursday, includes a $4.1 million general fund.

Dalton projected there could be a $500,000 deficit in the 2021 budget if tax collections remain lower than previous years.