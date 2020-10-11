Lake Station budget reflects COVID's impact

LAKE STATION — Like other municipalities, Lake Station’s finances have been impacted by COVID-19.
When the pandemic began causing layoffs, it wasn't certain how it would affect the funding the city receives from property taxes and other taxes, said Lake Station's financial adviser, Steve Dalton, of Cender and Co.
At that time, he and Clerk-Treasurer Brenda Samuels established projections expecting low tax collections.
Dalton said the summer property tax collections were better than anticipated and close to 2019 figures.
“We hope that continues, though we can't project what long-term unemployment might cause in property tax collections for the second half of this year and going into next year,” Dalton said.
That was considered as the 2021 budget was prepared by Lake Station officials.
Next year's spending plan, which was approved by the City Council on Thursday, includes a $4.1 million general fund.
Dalton projected there could be a $500,000 deficit in the 2021 budget if tax collections remain lower than previous years.
“Maybe that's not the end of the world” because there are some municipalities that could have much larger deficits because of the pandemic, Dalton said.
To help combat the financial effects of potential shortfalls in tax revenue, the city will have an increased focus on fees, he said.
Dalton said some fees aren't collected as efficiently as they should, and city officials will examine how to address that.
In addition to affecting tax collections, COVID-19 has resulted in increased expenses in the city.
Lake Station is eligible to be reimbursed for close to $360,000 in expenses related to the pandemic through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, Dalton said.
“We haven't drawn all of that yet,” but the city is making a final request for reimbursement, he said.
Although COVID-19 has created financial challenges in many communities, Lake Station officials are confident the city will rebound from it.
“There are many positives and we are going to make sure that we get back on track,” Mayor Bill Carroll said.
Dalton said that includes looking ahead to pay off debt incurred by prior administrations.
“We are beginning to crest the debt curve,” he said.
