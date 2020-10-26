Lake Station cancels Halloween park event due to safety concerns

LAKE STATION — City officials have moved to cancel the planned Halloween in the Park event at Riverview Park in the interest of public safety.

Mayor Bill Carroll said he concluded that holding the event would be "irresponsible of the city" after discussions with the Lake County Health Department, local first responders and other public officials.

"Public safety is our No. 1 priority, and while this decision is a hard one, I think that it is important to make sure that our citizens are safe," Carroll said in a public statement.

Carroll said the decision came out of concern not just for residents, but city employees involved in the event.

"The interest of the public has always been one of my biggest concerns, and I think that this decision is necessary to make sure that the public is safe," he said.

Carroll's latest announcement comes nearly a week after he reported testing positive for COVID-19.

In a public Facebook post Oct. 21, Carroll said his test result should serve as a reminder for people to stay vigilant and not take the disease lightly.