Lake Station City Hall closes for cleaning after employee tests positive for COVID

LAKE STATION — City Hall will be closed until Thursday morning for deep cleaning after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Facebook post by Mayor Bill Carroll.

The city was making arrangements to have City Hall employees tested, he said.

All other city services will continue as scheduled.

Sewer and trash payments may be made online or left in the red drop box at City Hall.

Residents experiencing an emergency can call 911. Those who must talk to a police officer in person may use the red phone in the entryway at City Hall and an officer will respond.

Carroll asked residents to take every precaution and be responsible in the coming months as the pandemic continues.

Residents may sign up for the REACH alert system by calling 877-307-9313 and following the prompts.

