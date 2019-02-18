LAKE STATION — The city has started using a data-driven approach to help address crime in the community.
The Police Department has created the intelligence analyst position. Police Chief David Johnson said Shaun Simmons has been hired to fill the new role, and Lake Station received a Justice Assistance Grant through the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute to pay Simmons' salary and benefits for 2019.
Police data shows Lake Station police in 2016 answered about the same number of calls for service as Highland officers. The Highland Police Department at that time had a population nearly twice that of Lake Station and close to double the number of officers in place in Lake Station.
Johnson said the Lake Station Police Department currently has 23 officers, and he estimates the department should have 32 to create a full force.
“Due to budget constraints our manpower is not where we would like to be, so this is a tool we can use to utilize our resources in the most efficient and effective way,” Johnson said of creating the intelligence analyst role.
The position will focus on crime mapping efforts.
The approach is used by “law enforcement agencies to map, visualize and analyze crime incident patterns,” the Police Department said in its grant application.
“It is a key component of crime analysis and the problem solving policing strategy,” the department said.
Among the responsibilities of the intelligence analyst are mining data the Police Department already collects in a database. Those efforts can determine where the department will allocate resources and potentially identify areas of concern that weren't already considered by officers.
The department's manpower shortage has resulted in officers spending significant time with reactive policing.
Through the indepth data analysis, the department could become more proactive by identifying the root causes of criminal incidents and addressing them accordingly.
“Considering the lack of resources and not being properly staffed with enough police officers, it is imperative that the Lake Station Police Department is as efficient and effective as possible,” the department said.
Johnson said Lake Station has had a reduction in crime during the last three years. With the intelligence analyst in place, “this will give us an opportunity to hone in on some problems areas and hopefully reduce our crime even further,” Johnson said.