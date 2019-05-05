LAKE STATION —Lake Station Democrats have three contested City Council races in Tuesday's primary.
Daniel Alcorn, Crystal Cortez Briseno, Dewey Lemley and Jason Pedroza are vying for their party's nomination for two at large seats on the panel.
Alcorn has worked for the city in a variety of capacities.
He said a priority for him would be to update municipal codes and zoning ordinances.
He said there are some ordinances and fee schedules that haven't been revised since they were created in the 1950s.
Alcorn also would like to focus on economic development. In particular, he would like to see a new grocery store in the city.
Briseno, who is running in her first election, said she will bring honesty to the council.
She understands the city's financial struggles are a main issue, and she believes attracting more businesses to the community will help address that problem.
Briseno said significant changes don't happen overnight.
She said bringing enhancements to the municipality will require the council and residents to work collectively.
Lemley is no stranger to the city's operations.
He previously served as the city's mayor, parks superintendent and public services superintendent.
Lemley now has his eyes on the council.
He said he has the experience to make decisions and “come up with new things to help the city.”
Lemley said he will focus on “revamping” outdated ordinances and improving the city's financial situation.
“I want to help,” he said.
Pedroza said he has long volunteered in the community, and he decided to seek a council seat because he wants “to be a voice” for the residents.
Pedroza views economic development as one of his top goals.
“We need to bring in more businesses to our city,” he said.
Pedroza said Lake Station's “financial crunch” requires the city to be creative to provide services with less money.
In the 1st District council race, incumbent Carlos Luna is being challenged by Neil Anderson, who currently serves as an at large member on the council.
Luna has been serving as the 1st District councilman since 2016.
He said the roads in Lake Station are in rough shape.
Luna said the city owns a road patching machine, and he believes it needs to be used more often to address street conditions.
He said Lake Station is facing a budget shortfall, and he will help reduce spending.
“We have to tighten our belts,” he said.
Anderson said he decided to seek the 1st District council seat because he has lived in that area his entire life. He believes he “owes it to the city” to represent the residents in that district.
Anderson said Lake Station already has started addressing its financial struggles.
Anderson said he will continue to move forward with efforts to improve the city's funding situation, and he also wants to see road enhancements.
The winner in the 1st District race will face Republican Randall Alexander Jr. in the general election.
The 2nd District council race has Steve Bellamy, Josie Collins and Lisa Krebs seeking the seat on the panel.
Bellamy, a political newcomer, is a former employee of the city's building department.
He believes the way money is spent in Lake Station is an issue. He said the city needs to put a stronger focus on researching costs for materials to purchase them at lower prices.
Bellamy said it will be his goal to unite residents to help bring improvements to the city.
Collins, a former council member, said she will bring greater transparency to the city as a councilwoman.
“Our people need to be informed,” Collins said.
She said there are many issues facing Lake Station, and it will take a united effort to address them.
“I will work with the council, with the mayor and any organization that's willing to improve the city,” Collins said.
Krebs couldn't be reached for comment.