CROWN POINT — A Lake Station man was charged with murder Monday in connection with a deadly gun attack.

Michael Randall, 46, was arrested Friday after police made a traffic stop on Randall’s vehicle for having fake plates, court documents stated.

Kyle Cornelius, 36, was found dead by his daughter at his residence in the 2300 block of Warren Street in Lake Station on Wednesday evening, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Court records show that Cornelius’s daughter, referred to only as K.C., knew something was suspicious when she arrived at her father’s house and found the lights off and his truck parked in the driveway. K.C. told officers that typically when she visits her dad, all the lights are on and he is usually sitting on the couch waiting for her.

But on Wednesday, K.C. texted her father to inform him that she was on her way and received no response, the documents said, and when she entered the house she saw him lying on the ground.

At first, she assumed he was sleeping and attempted to wake him up, but once she saw the blood, she called 911, according to court documents.

When investigators arrived on the scene, they found an empty Glock handgun box but could not locate the firearm in the residence, court records show.

Police suspected the cause of death could be a homicide, though there was no sign of forced entry in the home, the probable cause affidavit stated.

The coroner found 11 entry wounds consistent with gunshots, court documents show.

Officers searched Cornelius’s phone records and found a text conversation with a contact under the name of “Mike Johnny’s friend,” whom they later determined to be Randall, according to court records.

Court documents show that on the day of Cornelius’s death, he and Randall exchanged texts.

Officers discovered that Randall owed Cornelius $2,200 for marijuana, which Randall said he was selling for Cornelius while he was out of work due to injuries, according to court records.

After he was arrested, records said, Randall told officers that he paid Cornelius and left.

Police executed a search warrant on Randall’s car and found three pistol magazines, one of which was empty, and a black Glock Gen 4, which they confirmed was the same handgun missing from the gun case at Cornelius’s residence, records show.

Randall was charged with stealing the handgun.

Officers also searched Randall’s house and found nine spent .22-caliber shell casings in a garbage can in the garage, according to court documents.