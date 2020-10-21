Lake Station mayor tests positive for COVID-19

LAKE STATION — Mayor Bill Carroll has tested positive for COVID-19, he announced via Facebook on Wednesday.

Carroll said he will continue to work from home but will transfer some responsibilities to his chief of staff and department heads in the meantime.

"I pledged transparency in my administration and by telling my story I hope it puts a face that you all know with the virus and can help you remember that it's still out there and we can't let our guard down," Carroll said in a written statement.

This development should serve as a reminder that everyone is susceptible to contracting the disease, Carroll said. He asked the public to be responsible and exercise caution amid the ongoing pandemic, and to get tested if feeling even slightly ill.

"This illness is serious and real," he said. "People need to know that this virus affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, the rich and the poor."

Carroll asked residents to respect his privacy as he recovers and to call City Hall with any questions or concerns.