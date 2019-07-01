LAKE STATION — A mayoral candidate has become a consultant in the city.
Bill Carroll, who received the Democratic nomination in the primary, was hired by the Board of Works to provide a variety of services to Lake Station.
According to the contract with Carroll, he will handle public relations activities, planning public strategy, human resources issues, assisting with budget preparation and other services requested by the mayor and clerk-treasurer.
Carroll will be paid $28 per hour, and he will bill no more than 30 hours each week.
Carroll will face Republican Cynthia Robbins in the general election, and Mayor Christopher Anderson said the decision to hire Carroll is not an effort to give him an advantage in the mayor's race.
“There's a need for this,” Anderson said of the services the city will receive from Carroll.
Anderson said Lake Station hasn't had a person dedicated to handling public relations and human resources, and Carroll has a strong background in those areas.
His responsibilities include updating the city's website to help keep residents informed of issues in the community.
Anderson, who decided not to seek a second term in office, said his goal is to leave the city in as good of a position as possible for whoever is elected mayor.
Bringing in Carroll as a consultant will help with those efforts, he said.
Robbins doesn't agree with the decision, and she believes the hire isn't in the best interest of the city.
She said Anderson is paid “a nice salary,” and he should be handling the duties listed in the consultant contract.
Robbins said she believes the decision to create the consultant position is an attempt to get voters to believe there isn't a Republican challenger in the race for the mayor's office.
She also indicated “we don't have the money” to pay for the consultant wages.
Anderson said the city's budget includes consulting fees, and the line item has sufficient funding to cover Carroll's consulting contract.
Carroll said he has finished working as the director of daily operations at the Lake Station Ace Hardware location to take the part-time consultant position.
He said he's also in the midst of attending a local firefighting academy so he can become a volunteer firefighter in Lake Station.