Lake Station schools requiring masks

LAKE STATION — After Labor Day, students, staff and visitors in Lake Station Community Schools will need to wear masks or face shields.

Many other districts in the Region, such as School City of Hobart, Hanover Community School Corp., Tri-Creek School Corporation and Crown Point Community Schools have also added mask mandates this week. Most of them have cited Wednesday’s executive order from Gov. Eric Holcomb as the reason for the change.

Lake Station’s mandate goes into effect Tuesday morning.

A letter from Superintendent Thomas Cripliver said the reason for the mandate is Lake County’s recent move into orange status, based on the four-tiered system used by the Indiana Department of Health.

The mandate also allows the district to comply with the new quarantine guidelines, the letter said.

K-12 institutions must continue contact tracing, per the new executive order, but in settings where everyone is masked, close contacts will be notified and told to monitor for symptoms for 14 days, but won’t need to quarantine unless symptoms develop.