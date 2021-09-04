 Skip to main content
Lake Station schools requiring masks
alert urgent

Lake Station schools requiring masks

Lake Station Community Schools (copy)

Thomas A. Edison Junior-Senior High School in Lake Station is shown.

 Image from Google Maps

LAKE STATION — After Labor Day, students, staff and visitors in Lake Station Community Schools will need to wear masks or face shields. 

Many other districts in the Region, such as School City of Hobart, Hanover Community School Corp., Tri-Creek School Corporation and Crown Point Community Schools have also added mask mandates this week. Most of them have cited Wednesday’s executive order from Gov. Eric Holcomb as the reason for the change. 

Lake Station’s mandate goes into effect Tuesday morning. 

A letter from Superintendent Thomas Cripliver said the reason for the mandate is Lake County’s recent move into orange status, based on the four-tiered system used by the Indiana Department of Health. 

The mandate also allows the district to comply with the new quarantine guidelines, the letter said.

K-12 institutions must continue contact tracing, per the new executive order, but in settings where everyone is masked, close contacts will be notified and told to monitor for symptoms for 14 days, but won’t need to quarantine unless symptoms develop. 

If they do become symptomatic, they should quarantine and get tested regardless of vaccination status. 

In settings where not everyone wears a mask, close contacts will need to quarantine unless they are vaccinated or have had COVID-19 in the past three months. There are three quarantine options for those who need it: 10 or 14 days without a test or seven days with a negative test on days five, six or seven.

In the letter, Cripliver reminded families not to send a child to school if they are sick or not feeling well. 

More details can be found in the district’s revised Return to Learn plan on the website.

