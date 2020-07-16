You are the owner of this article.
Lake Station to welcome its first baby box
Lake Station to welcome its first baby box

Baby box FILE PHOTO

A new Safe Haven Baby Box is shown. Lake Station is planning to install one soon.

 Mary Freda

LAKE STATION — Lake Station will welcome its first baby box in a collaborative effort between the city, organizations and individual donors.

A Save Haven baby box will be installed at the Lake Station Fire Department at 1876 Fairview Avenue this weekend, Lake Station Mayor Bill Carroll said. A ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the fire station to celebrate the new baby box.

“It is our hope that this will provide both safety and privacy to any and all who are forced to make difficult decisions and we are grateful for the opportunity to introduce another avenue for safety and positivity in our city,” Carroll said.

Save Haven Baby Boxes offer a way for mothers in crisis to safely and anonymously surrender a newborn if they are unable to care for the child.

The Lake Station Mayor’s Office, the Lake Station Fire Department, Lake Station Emergency Medical Services and the Lake Station Police Department were assisted by the local Lion’s Club, Team National Hope, Urschel Laboratories, the Fight Organization and Deborah Overbay Poultis to make the baby box a reality. Individual donors also made the project possible.

“It is our hope that through this partnership with Safe Haven Baby Boxes and many other small but critical changes to our city that we will continue to provide a better quality of life and improve all of our home,” Carroll said.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology.

