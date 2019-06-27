LAKE STATION — City officials could be a step closer to finalizing the sale of Lake Station’s water system to Indiana American Water after the Indiana Court of Appeals upheld a decision authorizing the acquisition.
The city's water treatment plant, wells and associated equipment were a main focus in the Office of Utility Consumer Counselor's objection to the $20 million sale.
The OUCC indicated the plant wouldn't be reasonably necessary by Indiana American if the acquisition advances, and the $7.3 million the property is valued at shouldn't have been included in the purchase price.
It filed the appeal after the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission authorized the proposed sale in a 3-2 vote in August.
A decision filed Wednesday by the Appeals Court appeared based on semantics.
Indiana American argued that language used in state statute regarding the matter “requires us to find that the utility property it is seeking to acquire 'is' used and useful by Lake Station in the provision of water service as opposed to finding that it 'will be' used and useful to Indiana American after the acquisition.”
The Appeals Court indicated it agrees with the water company's argument.
“Changing the verb tense to future tense would require that every single asset owned by the seller remain in service, despite the efficiencies, economies and improvements to service that might be gained by the combination,” the decision states.
Mayor Christopher Anderson said the city is “excited” after learning the Appeals Court's decision.
“Hopefully it will put this to rest,” Anderson said.
Anderson didn't have a specific date in which the city and Indiana American could close on the sale. He anticipates it could be done by the end of the year.
No final decisions have been made regarding how the city would used proceeds from the sale. There have been discussions of paying off debt associated with the water treatment plant and stabilizing Lake Station's general fund, which has long had a deficit.
The OUCC didn't have an immediate comment about the Appeals Court's decision. Anthony Swinger, the OUCC's director of external affairs, said the office will review the court's opinion over the next few days.