Lake Superior Court defendants to be offered pretrial diversion option sooner as part of pilot project

CROWN POINT — Four Lake County courts will participate in a pilot project in four Indiana counties designed to conserve judicial resources by offering criminal defendants access to a pretrial diversion program sooner.
Eligible defendants will receive applications by mail from the Lake County prosecutor's office.
Those who elect to participate will not be required to attend their initial hearings. If they stay out of trouble with the law during an agreed period of time, prosecutors will seek dismissal of their charges and they will not be required to attend a review hearing.
The Lake County prosecutor's office is preparing to begin sending applications soon, Prosecutor Bernard Carter said.
Defendants who receive an application for the program must complete the paperwork and send it back to be accepted.
Carter said he's appreciative Lake County was selected as a site for the pilot program.
The prosecutor's office has been working to reduce congestion in the judicial system, particularly because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, he said.
Carter said he hopes the program is successful.
"It's really a benefit to the individual," he said. "Nobody really wants to go through the criminal justice system. If they can have a brush with the system and all goes successfully, it will deter them from doing it again."
The pilot project will run though June 30. During that time Carter's office will collect data for presentation to the Indiana Supreme Court.
The pilot project was recommended by members of the Supreme Court's Indiana Innovation Initiative.
Goals of the project include reducing the number of initial appearances, allowing defendants to start and complete a diversion program sooner, and conserving judicial resources so they may be redirected to more serious crimes.
The pilot project would apply only to defendants charged with disorderly conduct, driving while suspended, illegal possession of an alcohol beverage, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, public intoxication, reckless driving and visiting a common nuisance.
Participating courts include Lake Superior Court, County Divisions 1 through 4; Jasper Circuit and Superior Courts; Jefferson Superior Court; and Daviess Superior Court.
Eligible defendants still must be advised of their right to an initial hearing, their right to hire an attorney and that acceptance of the offer "is not, and cannot be construed as, an admission of guilt," according to the Supreme Court.
Defendants who successfully complete a diversion program and see their charges dismissed will still have an arrest on their record, Carter said. If eligible, they may seek to have the arrest record expunged under Indiana's statutory criteria.