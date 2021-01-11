Lake Superior Court defendants to be offered pretrial diversion option sooner as part of pilot project

CROWN POINT — Four Lake County courts will participate in a pilot project in four Indiana counties designed to conserve judicial resources by offering criminal defendants access to a pretrial diversion program sooner.

Eligible defendants will receive applications by mail from the Lake County prosecutor's office.

Those who elect to participate will not be required to attend their initial hearings. If they stay out of trouble with the law during an agreed period of time, prosecutors will seek dismissal of their charges and they will not be required to attend a review hearing.

The Lake County prosecutor's office is preparing to begin sending applications soon, Prosecutor Bernard Carter said.

Defendants who receive an application for the program must complete the paperwork and send it back to be accepted.

Carter said he's appreciative Lake County was selected as a site for the pilot program.

The prosecutor's office has been working to reduce congestion in the judicial system, particularly because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, he said.

Carter said he hopes the program is successful.