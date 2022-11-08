Lake Village Elementary students return to class after RSV-prompted shutdown

Lake Village Elementary School students returned to school Monday after a viral outbreak caused three days of cancelled classes last week.

The school in Newton County was closed Tuesday, Thursday and Friday because a high number of students and teachers called in sick with RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus. With recommendation from the Indiana Department of Health, the school reopened; school officials said the return went smoothly.

"We're all back to normal now," North Newton School Corp. Superintendent Ryan Middleton said. "It was just enough of a break to get us back to some normalcy. I think that little window of time was exactly what we needed."

While the school was closed, district staff heavily sanitized the building. Middleton said. They used the same type of cleaning chemicals used throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

When classes were cancelled, the school had 10 confirmed cases of RSV and about 70 students reporting symptoms consistent with RSV and influenza. On Monday, seven to nine students called in sick.

"That's probably a typical day for us," Middleton said.

Other schools in the district aren't seeing the same elevated levels of RSV. "We're sitting really well right now," he said.

Middleton is going to have a discussion with the Indiana Department of Education soon on whether the school must make up the missed days and when it should do so. But he suspects that because only one school in the district closed and not the entire district, that Lake Village Elementary will not need to make the days up.

Lake Village Elementary's outbreak is consistent with a surge of RSV being seen across the nation. The U.S. saw 7,119 confirmed RSV cases in the week ending Oct. 29, according to the most recent data available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

RSV causes mild, cold-like symptoms. Most people recover in a week or two, but the virus can sometimes be serious, especially in infants and older adults. It's the most common cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia in children younger than 1 in the U.S., according to the CDC.

This has caused issues at hospitals, particularly pediatric divisions, because RSV particularly affects younger children. In Chicago, RSV accounted for 10.1% of emergency room visits for children younger than 5, according to the Chicago Department of Public Health.

The Chicago Tribune reported Thursday that the University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children’s Hospital had been full for 53 consecutive days.