Lakeshore Community Concerts cancels season of performances

HAMMOND — The 2020- 2021 season of Lakeshore Community Concerts has been canceled, officials said.

The Lakeshore Community Concerts made the decision to cancel the season of performances at their board meeting on Monday, said Carolyn Borchardt, president of the organization.

“It was not a decision we made lightly but after surveying our subscribers and finding that they overwhelmingly wanted to cancel the season, we decided to cancel,” Borchardt said.

Lakeshore Community Concerts, a nonprofit based out of Hammond, has been lining up musical acts and live entertainments in the Region since 1947. The concerts, which include all musical genres, are held at the Munster High School auditorium.

The concerts will return in the 2021-2022 season, Borchardt said.

