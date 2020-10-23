Lakeshore flooding, erosion expected in NWI through weekend

Members of the public should stay away from the shoreline of Lake Michigan in Northwest Indiana and surrounding areas due to possible lakeshore flooding and subsequent erosion Friday through the weekend.

A lakeshore flood advisory is in effect for Lake, Porter, LaPorte and Berrien counties from 3 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday local time, the National Weather Service reported.

Powerful waves, which are expected to build to 8-11 feet and occasionally up to 14 feet high in Lake and Porter counties, could unexpectedly sweep bystanders into the water.

Waves are likely to reach heights of 6-9 feet and up to 12 feet at times.

Forecasters also anticipate north to northwest winds to reach speeds of about 35 mph, with some gusts of up to 40 mph in LaPorte and Berrien counties, the advisory states.

Large waves, combined with record high lake levels, are expected to exacerbate shoreline erosion over recent months, NWS said.

Also Friday, a small craft advisory was in effect for Lake Michigan in the Chicago area and until 3 p.m. Saturday. and in Northern Indiana until 11 a.m. Saturday.