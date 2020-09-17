Lakeshore flooding expected at NWI beaches; dangerous conditions predicted till Friday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Poor conditions at Region lakefronts will be exacerbated by the likelihood of flooding in the coming day, the National Weather Service said.

A Lakeshore flood advisory was issued for Lake County from Thursday evening to Friday evening, NWS announced. This latest advisory follows beach hazards statements issued earlier this week for Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties.

Beach hazards statements were still in effect through Friday evening for Lake and Porter counties, and through Friday morning for LaPorte County, NWS Chicago's website showed early Thursday.

Forecasters said waves could reach heights of 5 to 8 feet, leading to the possibility of bystanders being swept into deeper water. Possible flooding is expected at lakeshore parks and trails.

Strong currents are also in the forecast for area beaches. Rip currents, which are powerful channels of water that can sweep people into deeper water, are said to be especially likely at beaches in southern Berrien County and LaPorte County, according to NWS.

Northern Indiana beaches, which includes LaPorte County, could see northeast winds of 15 to 25 mph and waves 3 to 6 feet high through Thursday evening.