Lakeshore flooding expected in NWI, northeast Illinois through Friday

Parts of Northwest Indiana and northeastern Illinois are at risk of minor flooding starting early Thursday, experts said.

Forecasters expect waves to reach heights of 8 to 13 feet, resulting in flooding of low-lying areas near the lakefront, the National Weather Service reported.

At-risk areas include parks, trails and parking lots along the immediate lakeshore.

Conditions prompted the NWS to issue a lakeshore flood advisory for Lake and Porter counties in Indiana and for Cook and Lake counties in Illinois.

For Lake County, Indiana and the affected Illinois counties, the advisory goes into effect 4 a.m. Thursday and is tentatively set to expire 11 a.m. Friday.

In Porter County, the advisory will last from 10 a.m. Thursday until about 7 a.m. Friday.

Additionally, experts predicted strong winds on Lake Michigan would create hazardous conditions for boaters traveling through the area.

Northeast winds could reach speeds of 40 knots, or 46 mph, and cause waves to reach up to 13 feet high, or even 17 feet at times.