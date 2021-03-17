 Skip to main content
Lakeshore flooding expected in NWI, northeast Illinois through Friday
alert urgent

flood weather stock

Flooding is seen in this file photo.

 John Luke, file, The Times

Parts of Northwest Indiana and northeastern Illinois are at risk of minor flooding starting early Thursday, experts said.

Forecasters expect waves to reach heights of 8 to 13 feet, resulting in flooding of low-lying areas near the lakefront, the National Weather Service reported.

At-risk areas include parks, trails and parking lots along the immediate lakeshore.

Conditions prompted the NWS to issue a lakeshore flood advisory for Lake and Porter counties in Indiana and for Cook and Lake counties in Illinois.

For Lake County, Indiana and the affected Illinois counties, the advisory goes into effect 4 a.m. Thursday and is tentatively set to expire 11 a.m. Friday.

In Porter County, the advisory will last from 10 a.m. Thursday until about 7 a.m. Friday.

Additionally, experts predicted strong winds on Lake Michigan would create hazardous conditions for boaters traveling through the area.

Northeast winds could reach speeds of 40 knots, or 46 mph, and cause waves to reach up to 13 feet high, or even 17 feet at times.

A gale warning will be in effect from 4 a.m. Thursday to about 4 a.m. Friday, while a small craft advisory will last from 4 p.m. Wednesday to about 4 a.m. Thursday.

Winds pose the risk of capsizing or damaging vessels or reducing boaters' visibility.

People are urged to avoid navigating the lake while advisories are in effect. Those already traveling should alter their course, seek safe harbor or secure their boat until conditions clear.

Residents living on or near the shore should remove any outdoor property that could be damaged or swept away by rising water levels and should avoid driving through flooded roadways, NWS said.

