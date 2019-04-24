Two years ago, Northwest Indiana PBS affiliate Lakeshore PBS partnered with Purdue University Northwest (PNW) to launch “Roundtable Perspective,” a half-hour educational program.
Celebrating Purdue Northwest’s annual Day of Giving, Lakeshore is giving PNW $24,400 in airtime and advertising support to renew the 26-episode program another season.
“Public television is about engaging, enlightening and informing and we think this program does exactly that in an interesting and unique way,” said Matt Franklin, vice president of Television Operations at Lakeshore Public Media. “It’s a scholarly discussion on a variety of topics that makes you see things from a whole different perspective. There’s really no other program like it across the Chicagoland market.”
PNW’s College of Humanities, Education and Social Sciences (CHESS) produces the program. CHESS Dean Elaine Carey said the program has received award recognitions in the past.
“Lakeshore Public Media’s generous gift gives students and faculty more opportunities to produce an award-winning program,” Carey said. “Lakeshore PBS’s continued support of PNW ensures that students gain valuable experiences in production and broadcasting.”
“Roundtable Perspective” is part of Lakeshore’s Friday night primetime lineup, airing at 8:30 p.m. with rebroadcasts on Sunday mornings. Franklin said the program potentially reaches 3.3 million households in the Chicago area market.