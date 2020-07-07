Lakeshore Public Media to host another “Race and Justice: Here and Now” forum Wednesday

Lakeshore Public Media will host another “Race and Justice: Here and Now” conversation on police reform, including through training and tactics.
Lakeshore PBS, Lakeshore Public Radio and the Lakeshore Public Media Facebook page will broadcast the live forum at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
“Cities across the country, including our local communities, have seen numerous demonstrations, protesting ongoing issues of racial inequity and police violence,” Lakeshore Public Media President and CEO James Muhammad said. “This is an opportunity to start conversations that strive to improve understanding in order to move Northwest Indiana forward collectively.”
WBEZ Northwest Indiana Bureau reporter Michael Puente will moderate a Zoom discussion with Gary Mayor Jerome Prince, Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter, and Mark Becker, former East Chicago police chief, FBI agent and national training speaker. Other invitations haven't been responded to yet.
They will discuss public calls for police reform after the death of George Floyd in Minnesota. Community members can ask questions through social media.
“Here in Northwest Indiana, we are facing challenging times,” Muhammad said. “For people to witness a conversation in their community and to be educated and inspired, that’s what we’re trying to do in public media."
The program will be re-broadcast at 11 p.m. July 10, 7:30 a.m. July 12 and 6 p.m. July 13th on Lakeshore PBS, which is on channel 56, 17 or 21 on Comcast, 6320 on Dish Network, or 1056 on AT&T U-verse HD.
For more information, visit lakeshorepublicradio.org.
Gallery
