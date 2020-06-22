Landlords on notice in LaPorte

LAPORTE — An apartment house in LaPorte being condemned might be the first of other rental units ordered to be shut down by the city under an aggressive stance by the mayor against deplorable living conditions.
“Enough is enough,” said Mayor Tom Dermody about what he believes is a problem ignored for too long.
A five-unit apartment house at 705 Maple Ave. was condemned by the city Tuesday.
Jeff Batchelor, the city’s code enforcement director, said a recent inspection uncovered numerous electrical and plumbing violations, including a sewer pipe in the basement held together by duct tape.
He said other violations included severe cockroach infestation.
“Anything that you moved there was roaches behind everything,” he said.
He said the structure of the building is in good shape “but there’s work to do.”
Batchelor said the owner has 30 days to bring the property into compliance or the city could start the process of having it torn down.
Among the other properties not condemned but put on notice is Monroe Street Apartments, containing 46 living units.
“I’m still working with the owner to make the repairs. That’s a lot of people to disperse if it would come to that. Hopefully, it doesn’t,” Batchelor said.
The city is working with the Center Township Trustee’s office to find housing for displaced residents.
Trustee Lisa Pierzakowski said her concern is adding to homelessness locally until she can find housing for people forced out especially if there’s a large wave.
Dermody said people in neglected housing deserve better and landlords must be held accountable before something tragic like a fire could happen.
“People should not have to live in sub-human conditions. Some of these properties have been like this for many years. I hope the public understands,” Dermody said.
Jim Phillips returns home after being hospitalized with COVID-19 since April
Jim Phillips returns home after being hospitalized with COVID-19 since April
Jim Phillips returns home after being hospitalized with COVID-19 since April
Jim Phillips returns home after being hospitalized with COVID-19 since April
Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club Ride for Justice
Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club Ride for Justice
Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club Ride for Justice
Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club Ride for Justice
Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club Ride for Justice
Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club Ride for Justice
Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club Ride for Justice
Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club Ride for Justice
Merrillville High School seniors participate in a "drive-up" graduation
Merrillville High School seniors participate in a "drive-up" graduation
Merrillville High School seniors participate in a "drive-up" graduation
Merrillville High School seniors participate in a "drive-up" graduation
Region Women in Action Juneteenth march in Merrillville
Region Women in Action Juneteenth march in Merrillville
Region Women in Action Juneteenth march in Merrillville
Region Women in Action Juneteenth march in Merrillville
Roosevelt Athletic Director Craig Buckingham
Roosevelt Athletic Director Craig Buckingham
Roosevelt Athletic Director Craig Buckingham
Juneteenth solidarity march
Juneteenth solidarity march
Juneteenth solidarity march
Sen. Todd Young appearance Nat'l Lakeshore
Sen. Todd Young appearance Nat'l Lakeshore
Sen. Todd Young appearance Nat'l Lakeshore
Lake Central peaceful protest
Lake Central peaceful protest
Lake Central peaceful protest
Lake Central peaceful protest
Valpo baby box blessing
Valpo baby box blessing
Valpo baby box blessing
Valpo baby box blessing
Big Shoulders Fund distributes food in Gary
Big Shoulders Fund distributes food in Gary
Big Shoulders Fund distributes food in Gary
Archeological dig at the previous site of the "Porter County Poor Farm"
Archeological dig at the previous site of the Porter County Poor Farm
Archeological dig at the previous site of the Porter County Poor Farm
Archeological dig at the previous site of the Porter County Poor Farm
Gallery
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!