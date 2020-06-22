Landlords on notice in LaPorte

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LAPORTE — An apartment house in LaPorte being condemned might be the first of other rental units ordered to be shut down by the city under an aggressive stance by the mayor against deplorable living conditions.

“Enough is enough,” said Mayor Tom Dermody about what he believes is a problem ignored for too long.

A five-unit apartment house at 705 Maple Ave. was condemned by the city Tuesday.

Jeff Batchelor, the city’s code enforcement director, said a recent inspection uncovered numerous electrical and plumbing violations, including a sewer pipe in the basement held together by duct tape.

He said other violations included severe cockroach infestation.

“Anything that you moved there was roaches behind everything,” he said.

He said the structure of the building is in good shape “but there’s work to do.”

Batchelor said the owner has 30 days to bring the property into compliance or the city could start the process of having it torn down.

Among the other properties not condemned but put on notice is Monroe Street Apartments, containing 46 living units.