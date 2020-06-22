You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Landlords on notice in LaPorte
urgent

Landlords on notice in LaPorte

{{featured_button_text}}
Tom Dermody

LaPorte's mayor Tom Dermody during a breakfast for city employees Monday, Jan. 6 at the Civic Auditorium. 

 Stan Maddux, file, The Times

LAPORTE — An apartment house in LaPorte being condemned might be the first of other rental units ordered to be shut down by the city under an aggressive stance by the mayor against deplorable living conditions.

“Enough is enough,” said Mayor Tom Dermody about what he believes is a problem ignored for too long.

A five-unit apartment house at 705 Maple Ave. was condemned by the city Tuesday.

Summer of the RV? Region residents buying, inquiring about 'COVID campers'

Jeff Batchelor, the city’s code enforcement director, said a recent inspection uncovered numerous electrical and plumbing violations, including a sewer pipe in the basement held together by duct tape.

He said other violations included severe cockroach infestation.

“Anything that you moved there was roaches behind everything,” he said.

He said the structure of the building is in good shape “but there’s work to do.”

Batchelor said the owner has 30 days to bring the property into compliance or the city could start the process of having it torn down.

Among the other properties not condemned but put on notice is Monroe Street Apartments, containing 46 living units.

“I’m still working with the owner to make the repairs. That’s a lot of people to disperse if it would come to that. Hopefully, it doesn’t,” Batchelor said.

Human remains found in field are those of teen missing since November, coroner says

The city is working with the Center Township Trustee’s office to find housing for displaced residents.

Trustee Lisa Pierzakowski said her concern is adding to homelessness locally until she can find housing for people forced out especially if there’s a large wave.

Dermody said people in neglected housing deserve better and landlords must be held accountable before something tragic like a fire could happen.

“People should not have to live in sub-human conditions. Some of these properties have been like this for many years. I hope the public understands,” Dermody said.

Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: June 22

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts