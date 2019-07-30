Drivers should expect delays and backups as two lanes of Interstate-94 shut down for an upcoming bridge joint repair, officials said.
Starting Wednesday afternoon the right two lanes of eastbound I-94 will be closed, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.
The bridge, which arches over U.S. 20, is just east of the Indiana Toll Road and the Lake/Porter county line.
On Wednesday afternoon eastbound traffic will be down to one lane for a short time until early Thursday morning, INDOT said. By 6 a.m. Thursday the new traffic configuration is expected to be set in place and there will be two lanes of traffic going in the left lane and the shoulder.
INDOT said drivers should plan alternate routes and should expect traffic backups and delays during construction.
More details on INDOT projects and traffic information can be found on their website http://www.trafficwise.in.gov or their social media pages at www.Facebook.com/INDOTNorthwest and their Twitter account, @INDOTNorthwest.