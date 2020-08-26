 Skip to main content
Lane, ramp closures in effect on parts of Borman Expressway, I-65, INDOT says
Lane, ramp closures in effect on parts of Borman Expressway, I-65, INDOT says

Lane, ramp closures in effect on parts of Borman Expressway, I-65, INDOT says

Some lanes and ramps of Interstate 80/94 and Interstate 65 in Lake County were closed due to ongoing road work, The Indiana Department of Transportation said.

LAKE COUNTY — Some Northwest Indiana commuters may want to plan on taking alternate routes in coming days if they want to avoid roadwork.

Several ramps and lanes on the Borman expressway are scheduled to be closed throughout the week, due to ongoing Indiana Department of Transportation repairs and other projects, officials said.

Effective through about 1 p.m. Wednesday, the ramp from Interstate 80/94 eastbound to Calumet Avenue will be closed for a guardrail repair, according to a news release from INDOT.

Then, from about 10 p.m. Wednesday through 5 a.m. Thursday, the ramp from I-80/94 westbound to southbound and northbound Indianapolis Boulevard will be closed for guardrail installation at a new overhead sign structure, INDOT said.

Overnight lane closures will be in effect from about 10 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday on eastbound I-80/94 between Kennedy Avenue and Cline Avenue. The two right lanes will be closed while crews install a temporary traffic barrier. 

The ramp from eastbound I-80/94 to southbound and northbound Cline Avenue will also be closed at that time, INDOT said.

On I-65 near 39th Avenue, the two northbound and southbound lanes were closed, with three lanes still open to traffic. The ramps to and from northbound I-65 and Ridge Road were also closed.

Those closures were in effect due to work expected to last through mid-September, INDOT said.

INDOT urged drivers to exercise caution in construction zones and to follow posted traffic directions carefully. Anyone driving through affected areas should expect delays.

On Tuesday, a tank truck driver died after a semitrailer driver failed to yield to the right-of-way and struck the tank truck and a pickup truck while traveling in the area of Wicker Avenue, south of 219th Avenue, in Lowell, police said.

The tank truck and a pickup truck were doing roadway shoulder maintenance while traveling north in the outside lane at a reduced speed. Both had activated flashing hazard lights.

Officials reminded the public to slow down near maintenance crews and to drive distraction-free, keeping in mind Indiana's law banning people from holding a mobile phone while driving, except in emergencies.

