Lane, ramp closures in effect on parts of Borman Expressway, I-65, INDOT says

LAKE COUNTY — Some Northwest Indiana commuters may want to plan on taking alternate routes in coming days if they want to avoid roadwork.

Several ramps and lanes on the Borman expressway are scheduled to be closed throughout the week, due to ongoing Indiana Department of Transportation repairs and other projects, officials said.

Effective through about 1 p.m. Wednesday, the ramp from Interstate 80/94 eastbound to Calumet Avenue will be closed for a guardrail repair, according to a news release from INDOT.

Then, from about 10 p.m. Wednesday through 5 a.m. Thursday, the ramp from I-80/94 westbound to southbound and northbound Indianapolis Boulevard will be closed for guardrail installation at a new overhead sign structure, INDOT said.

Overnight lane closures will be in effect from about 10 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday on eastbound I-80/94 between Kennedy Avenue and Cline Avenue. The two right lanes will be closed while crews install a temporary traffic barrier.

The ramp from eastbound I-80/94 to southbound and northbound Cline Avenue will also be closed at that time, INDOT said.