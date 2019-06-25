SCHERERVILLE — Portions of U.S. 41 through Schererville will be reduced to one lane in each direction through early August to accommodate a bridge project by the Indiana Department of Transportation.
Work began June 19.
The bridge over the Canadian National Railroad, in the 600 block of U.S. 41 near La Carreta and Home Depot, will undergo a bridge deck rehabilitation and then a resurfacing from the bridge basically to the intersection of U.S. 30, according to Schererville Town Manager Robert Volkmann.
During the bridge project, traffic will flow one lane in each direction over the bridge. The lane restriction will be continuous and approximately 1 mile in each direction for safety purposes, according to INDOT.
The completion date is set for Aug. 6. Volkmann said the actual date is "subject to change based on weather conditions" and other factors, but said construction crews are already at work.
The construction is 1.2 miles north of U.S. 30. With the sheer amount of traffic that travels through the Region, Volkmann estimated 30,000 vehicles travel through that area each day.
"But typically what happens when you have a project like this is people will look for alternate routing," Volkmann said. "Kennedy Avenue will see an increase in traffic. Calumet Avenue will see an increase in traffic as people try to find an alternate route to get them where they want to go."
Drivers know the impact heavy construction has on traffic due to recent construction on U.S. 41 in Highland north of the shopping center. Those extensive repairs lasted from April to November 2018 and closed traffic to one lane in each direction while construction occurred.
"This is just a resurfacing, that's why the time constraints are less, but certainly the impact on traffic will be similar to what you saw in Highland," Volkmann said.