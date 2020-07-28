You are the owner of this article.
Lanes to close, traffic redirected on Borman Expressway for roadwork, INDOT says
Lanes to close, traffic redirected on Borman Expressway for roadwork, INDOT says

Lanes to close, traffic redirected on Borman Expressway for roadwork, INDOT says

Traffic changes are coming to the Borman Expressway starting Tuesday, the Indiana Department of Transporation says.

 Lucas Gonzalez

LAKE COUNTY — Drivers should brace for traffic changes on the Borman Expressway, the Indiana Department of Transportation said.

Changes will be in effect over I-65, between the CFE Railroad and Clay Street, and on Broadway Street over the expressway, INDOT said.

Eastbound lanes of the Borman will be closed overnight Tuesday and Wednesday between Martin Luther King Drive and Clay Street, which will result in a new traffic configuration Thursday.

The left lane will close from 7 p.m. Tuesday between MLK Drive and the I-65 overpass, which will expand to a double left lane closure from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Wednesday, INDOT said.

The left lane will close again at 7 p.m. Wednesday between Dakota Street and Clay Street, and will expand to a double left lane closure from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday.

A new traffic configuration for the expressway will begin Thursday. Lane restrictions will be in place starting at MLK Drive, where one lane will be shifted left onto the median shoulder, INDOT said.

Traffic will be reduced to three lanes starting at the right shoulder at the bridge over the I-65 ramp and the CFE Railroad bridge.

The left lane will end around mile marker 12.5, and traffic will merge into the third right lane, which will use the Central Avenue ramp to merge back onto the expressway after Clay Street.

The project will be ongoing through about mid-September, INDOT said.

At Broadway and Ind. 53 over the expressway, a project was underway to reconstruct the bridge deck.

Northbound lanes of Ind. 53 will be converted to two-way traffic over the Borman, and southbound lanes will be closed, INDOT said.

Drivers traveling north on Ind. 53 were able to exit east and west to I-80/94, while those driving south could take the westbound exit to the expressway, but the eastbound ramp was closed.

Southbound traffic could take a detour using the westbound I-80/94 exit at Grant Street, then use the eastbound exit to reenter the expressway, INDOT said.

Additionally, some northbound lanes of I-65 will be closed near U.S. 231 between Thursday and Tuesday, August 4, for concrete patching, INDOT said.

The left lane will remain closed Thursday through the following Tuesday, and the center lane will close overnight starting at 10 p.m., Thursday through Tuesday.

INDOT announced the following closure schedule:

  • 10 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday
  • 10 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday
  • 10 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday

All dates are subject to change, should weather interfere, INDOT said. Drivers were urged to stay alert and drive safely in work zones, and to plan for longer travel times.

