Lanes to close, traffic redirected on Borman Expressway for roadwork, INDOT says

LAKE COUNTY — Drivers should brace for traffic changes on the Borman Expressway, the Indiana Department of Transportation said.

Changes will be in effect over I-65, between the CFE Railroad and Clay Street, and on Broadway Street over the expressway, INDOT said.

Eastbound lanes of the Borman will be closed overnight Tuesday and Wednesday between Martin Luther King Drive and Clay Street, which will result in a new traffic configuration Thursday.

The left lane will close from 7 p.m. Tuesday between MLK Drive and the I-65 overpass, which will expand to a double left lane closure from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. Wednesday, INDOT said.

The left lane will close again at 7 p.m. Wednesday between Dakota Street and Clay Street, and will expand to a double left lane closure from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday.

A new traffic configuration for the expressway will begin Thursday. Lane restrictions will be in place starting at MLK Drive, where one lane will be shifted left onto the median shoulder, INDOT said.

Traffic will be reduced to three lanes starting at the right shoulder at the bridge over the I-65 ramp and the CFE Railroad bridge.