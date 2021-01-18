Lansing banners to honor veterans

LANSING — A few years ago, Lansing Mayor Patty Eidam and her husband were driving through southwest Michigan and noticed banners in the small towns honoring local veterans.

That got her thinking.

"We thought Lansing would be an ideal place for such a program," Eidam said, noting the veterans memorial at Lansing Municipal Airport and the village's thriving American Legion post.

"Veterans in Lansing are valued in the highest regard," she added.

Now, an initiative is being launched to honor current and former Lansing residents who served in the United States Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard or National Guard.

Like a similar project that displays banners honoring vets in downtown Highland, the Lansing Hometown Hero Banner Program is accepting applications for banner honorees until Jan. 31.

The cost to sponsor a banner is $150, and they will be displayed this year and next from around Memorial Day through Veterans Day on major thoroughfares in town.

Eidam is a veteran herself and comes from a military family, with three brothers, her father, father-in-law and son all having served in the armed forces. She, her son and father-in-law all plan to be represented on banners.