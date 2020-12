Lansing man dies after crashing into pole, officials say

MUNSTER — A Lansing man died Tuesday after crashing into a utility pole, police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said.

Thomas Brown, 88, was pronounced dead about 1:30 a.m. at the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was transferred to after being taken to Community Hospital, officials said.

Brown was checked into the hospital after driving into a utility pole in the 400 block of Ridge Road, Munster police Lt. John Peirick said. Police believe he was suffering a medical emergency when he crashed.

Police did not immediately clarify when the crash occurred.

The cause and manner of Brown's death were still pending early Wednesday, the medical examiner's office said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.