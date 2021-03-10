 Skip to main content
Lansing Mayor Patty Eidam receives Women of Excellence award
Patty Eidam

Lansing Mayor Patty Eidam speaks at a February news conference announcing TF South High School as a COVID-19 vaccination site for south suburban educators.

LANSING — Mayor Patty Eidam was among those honored at a Sunday gala sponsored by U.S. Rep. Danny Davis, D-Chicago.

Eidam was recognized as one of the year's Top 20 Global Women of Excellence at the ninth annual Congressional International Women's Day Gala in Naperville.

According to a news release, Eidam was nominated for her advocacy of women's rights, gender parity and women's equality.

The event was organized by Davis' Multi-Ethnic Advisory Task Force, which was established in 2010.

In her acceptance speech, Eidam said, "I did not live in my village as a child, but over the last 43 years, it has made me what I am today. I am proud to represent Lansing, and I will continue to work and strive for all that this award represents."

Eidam is running unopposed for a second term in the April 6 general election.

She served as a Lansing trustee from 2001 to 2009 and again from 2015-17. Eidam also served as village clerk from 2009-13.

