LANSING — Area schools were put on a soft lock down after police responded to a call of shots fired.
Around 10:30 a.m. Thursday someone reported shots fired in the area of 180th Street and Oakwood Avenue in Lansing, Lansing police Lt. Al Phillips said.
Police found no evidence of bullets striking any person or object and officers are investigating the reported incident, Phillips said.
Lansing School District 158 schools were placed on a precautionary soft lockdown at 10:45 a.m., Superintendent Nathan Schilling said. The lockdown lifted after police notified school administrators the incident had been resolved.
Police said it was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.