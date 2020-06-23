You are the owner of this article.
Lansing trustee, longtime civic leader Mike Manno dies
Lansing trustee, longtime civic leader Mike Manno dies

LANSING — Mike Manno, who served Lansing in a wide variety of roles over more than 40 years, died unexpectedly on Sunday. He was 68.

Manno was a village trustee from 2013 until his death. He was a Lansing police officer from 1978 until his retirement in 2013, working with the department's Gang Resistance Education and Training (GREAT) and Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) programs in Lansing's schools.

A graduate of T.F. South High School, Manno also was active in local school and youth sports activities. Manno served on the District 171 school board, was president of the T.F. South Booster Club and Lansing Lions Football Organization, and coached in Lansing Girls Softball.

"Every kid in Lansing and Lynwood, he touched their lives somehow," T.F. South football Coach Bob Padjen said. "He was such an outgoing guy, such a nice guy.

"He was always the biggest booster that we've had."

Lansing Mayor Patty Eidam knew Manno for more than 40 years. "Mike was my mentor when I became Lansing's first female police officer 41 years ago," Eidam said in a statement. "We helped each other through paramedic school and so many other accomplishments and difficult times.

"Through the years he has been my friend, supporter and confidant. I will miss him deeply."

More recently, Manno worked as a security guard at Community Hospital in Munster.

Manno is survived by his wife, Kathleen; daughters Dana (Craig) Parkhill, Renee Manno and Nikki Manno; and granddaughter Harper Parkhill.

Visitation will be from 1 to 9 p.m. on Monday, June 29 at St. John Catholic Church, 301 S. Cottage Grove Ave., Glenwood. A Mass of Christian burial is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30 at the church. Attendees are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

