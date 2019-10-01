{{featured_button_text}}
jerky.jpeg
Provided

LAPORTE — Sims Meat Processing announced it is voluntarily recalling 8-ounce packages of its Cajun Beef Jerky.

Testing shows that the product does not meet requirements for a shelf-stable product, and may not be safe to eat, the company said in a news release.

The recalled product has a Sims Meat Processing label and bears an Indiana state inspection logo. The logo is an outline of Indiana with the words “IND. INSP & PASSED BOAH EST. 75," according to a news release from the Indiana State Board of Animal Health. 

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

The recall applies only to Cajun Beef Jerky with a packaged date of Sept. 7, 2019, and sold exclusively at the Sims Meat Processing retail store, 6961 Third Road in the Kingsbury Industrial Park in LaPorte. 

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sims Meat Processing asks consumers to destroy the product or contact the company at 219-393-1000.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Northlake County Reporter

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She previously worked at The Herald-News in Joliet. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting.