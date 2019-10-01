LAPORTE — Sims Meat Processing announced it is voluntarily recalling 8-ounce packages of its Cajun Beef Jerky.
Testing shows that the product does not meet requirements for a shelf-stable product, and may not be safe to eat, the company said in a news release.
The recalled product has a Sims Meat Processing label and bears an Indiana state inspection logo. The logo is an outline of Indiana with the words “IND. INSP & PASSED BOAH EST. 75," according to a news release from the Indiana State Board of Animal Health.
The recall applies only to Cajun Beef Jerky with a packaged date of Sept. 7, 2019, and sold exclusively at the Sims Meat Processing retail store, 6961 Third Road in the Kingsbury Industrial Park in LaPorte.
Sims Meat Processing asks consumers to destroy the product or contact the company at 219-393-1000.