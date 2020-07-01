You are the owner of this article.
LaPorte commissioners call for open absentee voting
LaPorte commissioners call for open absentee voting

LaPorte County invests in its future

LaPorte County Courthouse

 Doug Ross, file, The Times

LAPORTE — The LaPorte County Board of Commissioners is asking state officials to quickly approve no-excuses absentee voting in the general election this year.

Dr. Vidya Kora, the commissioner who introduced the resolution to be sent to Gov. Eric Holcomb and Secretary of State Connie Lawson, is concerned that the county might need additional staff to work the election this year.

The sooner the Indiana Election Commission can decide this question, the better, he said.

Kora, a Democrat, and the other commissioners are also concerned about the health of poll workers, especially since some COVID-19 carriers are asymptomatic.

“Turnout is traditionally very high for presidential elections,” he said. It was higher than normal in the primary, too.

Commissioner Rich Mrozinski, a Republican, expressed his concern that steps be taken to address possibilities for fraud with mail-in voting.

But in Indiana, Kora noted, the signature on the envelope is compared with the signature on the state-issued driver’s license or other state-issued ID to reduce the opportunity for fraud.

Sheila Mathias, a Democrat and president of the Board of Commissioners, lived in Washington state for several years, where there are no polling places, she said.

“By and large, the data and the research have proven voting by mail can be safe and effective,” she said.

President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and the congressional delegation vote absentee, she said.

At the polling place, there are a number of places where germs can be spread, places where voters touch common surfaces, she said.

Kora questioned whether the county will be able to get enough poll workers, given the pandemic.

This year’s primary election was delayed until June because of the pandemic, and with the support of the governor and secretary of state, the state election commission didn’t require an excuse to send out absentee ballots.

Processing all of them can be time-consuming, so the commissioners want to make sure adequate staff is available.

Gallery: NWI votes on delayed primary date

