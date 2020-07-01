LaPorte commissioners call for open absentee voting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAPORTE — The LaPorte County Board of Commissioners is asking state officials to quickly approve no-excuses absentee voting in the general election this year.

Dr. Vidya Kora, the commissioner who introduced the resolution to be sent to Gov. Eric Holcomb and Secretary of State Connie Lawson, is concerned that the county might need additional staff to work the election this year.

The sooner the Indiana Election Commission can decide this question, the better, he said.

Kora, a Democrat, and the other commissioners are also concerned about the health of poll workers, especially since some COVID-19 carriers are asymptomatic.

“Turnout is traditionally very high for presidential elections,” he said. It was higher than normal in the primary, too.

Commissioner Rich Mrozinski, a Republican, expressed his concern that steps be taken to address possibilities for fraud with mail-in voting.

But in Indiana, Kora noted, the signature on the envelope is compared with the signature on the state-issued driver’s license or other state-issued ID to reduce the opportunity for fraud.