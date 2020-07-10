LaPorte consumers, employees to be required to wear masks in buildings

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A new LaPorte executive order will require all customers and employees to wear masks in retail buildings.

Mayor Tom Dermody signed the executive order Friday. Masks will not be required in restaurants as long as social distancing is maintained, according to a press release.

"Our community has seen comparatively low numbers throughout this pandemic, but it is far from over," Dermody said. "Our numbers are beginning to run as the anticipated second wave approaches, and we want to be prepared. The last thing we need is for the economy to shut down again, so we are being proactive in hopes that this measure will help prevent the spread of the virus and minimize the impact of the second peak in LaPorte."

The order begins on July 12 and will run through Aug. 7.

Anyone with a medical exemption will not be required to wear masks, according to the release.

Retailers will also be required to supply hand sanitizer at entrances and near high-touch surfaces.

The order will be enforced and people who aren't following it may be ticketed.