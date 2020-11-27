LaPorte County police wound suspect who fired at officers, authorities say

LAPORTE COUNTY — Sheriff's police shot a man after he opened fire on officers responding to a call for shots fired Thursday night, authorities said.

Indiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division has launched an investigation into the shooting at the request of the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's police were dispatched about 5:15 p.m. to the 7000-8000 block of County Road 500 West, Indiana State Police said.

There, a 42-year-old man from Starke County immediately fired at officers on arrival, striking an officer's vehicle, ISP said.

Officers then returned fire, wounding the man, police said.

He was transported to St. Anthony's Hospital in Michigan City. His injury was nonlife-threatening, police said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

No officers were injured during the shooting.

State police did not disclose the names of officers involved and said the man's identity will not be released until charges have been filed through the LaPorte County prosecutor's office.

Several additional agencies responded to the shooting, including the Michigan City police, Long Beach police, Trail Creek police, the Springfield Township Fire Department and LaPorte County EMS.