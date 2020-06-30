You are the owner of this article.
LaPorte County schools to reopen on scheduled fall start dates
LaPorte County schools to reopen on scheduled fall start dates

Buses
Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

LaPorte County schools are announcing their plans for students' return to class this fall.

All LaPorte County public school corporations will begin their fall semesters on their scheduled start dates after emergency orders this spring led to statewide school building closures amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

School leaders detailed next steps for fall reentry in a shared letter to LaPorte County families Tuesday afternoon.

LaPorte County public schools have developed a common response to confirmed cases of COVID-19 in consultation with the LaPorte County Health Department, according to the letter. Further instruction on school format — including full attendance, partial attendance or e-learning — will be determined in late July based on regional response to the coronavirus pandemic at that time. 

LaPorte County districts signing on to the Tuesday letter include:

  • LaPorte Community School Corp.
  • Michigan City Area Schools
  • M.S.D. of New Durham
  • New Prairie United School Corp.
  • South Central Community School Corp.
  • Tri-Township Consolidated School corp.
  • John Glenn School Corp. (St. Joseph County)
  • Knox Community School Corp. (Starke County)

Michigan City Area Schools — the county's largest district by student population — will start on Aug. 12.

In the event schools reopen in a traditional format, schools across LaPorte County will require masks where appropriate, such as on bus rides and some in-school settings, will restrict visitor access to buildings and will discontinue perfect attendance incentives.

The schools also plan to maximize existing instructional space with flexible scheduling and provide hand sanitizer stations.

Indiana fall school reopening details updated

"The partnership between families and schools is always a key to student success," the LaPorte County letter reads. "School staff will be receiving professional development on screening student health situations and parents are encouraged to monitor the health of their students and keep them home if they are not well."

An area of each school will be designated to treat symptomatic students and affected students and staff must be fever-free for at least 72 hours without medication before returning to school.

The joint LaPorte County schools announcement comes as one of the first in Northwest Indiana as district leaders prepare school reopening based on Indiana Department of Education guidance issued in early June.

Marquette Catholic students to return to class on original fall start date
La Lumiere among first schools to announce fall reopening plan

Two private LaPorte County schools, Marquette Catholic High School and La Lumiere School, announced plans for reopening earlier this month.

Schools in Marion and Hamilton counties in the Indianapolis area released similar statements last week. 

Read the full LaPorte County letter:

Download PDF LaPorte County fall 2020 reentry letter

