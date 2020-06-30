LaPorte County schools to reopen on scheduled fall start dates

In the event schools reopen in a traditional format, schools across LaPorte County will require masks where appropriate, such as on bus rides and some in-school settings, will restrict visitor access to buildings and will discontinue perfect attendance incentives.

The schools also plan to maximize existing instructional space with flexible scheduling and provide hand sanitizer stations.

"The partnership between families and schools is always a key to student success," the LaPorte County letter reads. "School staff will be receiving professional development on screening student health situations and parents are encouraged to monitor the health of their students and keep them home if they are not well."

An area of each school will be designated to treat symptomatic students and affected students and staff must be fever-free for at least 72 hours without medication before returning to school.

The joint LaPorte County schools announcement comes as one of the first in Northwest Indiana as district leaders prepare school reopening based on Indiana Department of Education guidance issued in early June.

Two private LaPorte County schools, Marquette Catholic High School and La Lumiere School, announced plans for reopening earlier this month.