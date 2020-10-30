LaPorte County upgraded to flood warning through weekend, NWS says

The likelihood of flooding in coming days has been elevated for LaPorte County, the National Weather Service reported.

Starting late Saturday, LaPorte County and Michigan's Berrien County will be under a lakeshore flood watch through Monday morning.

Forecasters expect low-lying areas along the lakefront to be inundated with overflowing waters, leading to possible road closures and significant beach erosion.

Anyone who lives or owns property near the Lake Michigan shoreline in either county should take action in the event of flooding and beach erosion, NWS said.

A lakeshore flood advisory was previously issued for Lake, Porter and Cook counties and areas farther north, but it was set to expire 10 a.m. Friday.

Forecasters said Northwest Indiana shores could see 6-10 foot high waves while the advisory was in effect. Waves are expected to subside throughout Friday morning.

Additionally, a small craft advisory that was issued for much of the area is now combined with a gale watch, which means winds on the lake could reach 34-47 knots, or about 39 to 54 mph.