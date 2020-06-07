You are the owner of this article.
LaPorte election official, candidate questions absentee ballot totals
LaPorte election official, candidate questions absentee ballot totals

A LaPorte County election official and candidate for Clerk of the Circuit Court is calling for an investigation into possibly uncounted absentee ballots from Tuesday's primary election.

Heather Stevens, the co-director of the LaPorte County Board of Voter Registration and Republican candidate for circuit court clerk, said in a news release on Sunday that 89 absentee ballots from Coolspring 3 precinct appear not to be included in the county's final unofficial vote count.

The release said an Indiana Absentee Ballot Report run by Stevens on June 1 showed 68 Democrat and 21 Republican absentee ballots returned and scanned for the precinct.

But, the release added, publicly available precinct-by-precinct results do not reflect the absentee votes from the precinct.

"I know that multiple candidates from both political parties have complaints about how the election has been run, and I believe that most of those complaints are valid." Stevens said in the release. "The voters and candidates of this county deserve better. This is simply unacceptable."

Stevens said she plans to file a complaint with the LaPorte County Election Board and the Indiana Election Division about the vote counting discrepancy.

