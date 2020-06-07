LaPorte election official, candidate questions absentee ballot totals

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A LaPorte County election official and candidate for Clerk of the Circuit Court is calling for an investigation into possibly uncounted absentee ballots from Tuesday's primary election.

Heather Stevens, the co-director of the LaPorte County Board of Voter Registration and Republican candidate for circuit court clerk, said in a news release on Sunday that 89 absentee ballots from Coolspring 3 precinct appear not to be included in the county's final unofficial vote count.

The release said an Indiana Absentee Ballot Report run by Stevens on June 1 showed 68 Democrat and 21 Republican absentee ballots returned and scanned for the precinct.

But, the release added, publicly available precinct-by-precinct results do not reflect the absentee votes from the precinct.

"I know that multiple candidates from both political parties have complaints about how the election has been run, and I believe that most of those complaints are valid." Stevens said in the release. "The voters and candidates of this county deserve better. This is simply unacceptable."