LaPorte final vote won't be known for 2 more days

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAPORTE — With the final results not being available for two more days, it's easy to understand why Earl Cunningham would look at Tuesday's count with caution.

"I'm not going to count my chickens before they hatch," Cunningham, a Republican candidate for an at-large county council seat, said.

Cunningham, who previously served two terms on the county council, decided to try to return to the council only because of a lack of candidates on the Republican side for the three at-large seats. Eventually, three others got into the race, giving each side five candidates.

"I was very impressed with the good, young Republicans on the ballot. I told them, if they had filed earlier, I might not have filed because of my age," he said.

He said he had expected Connie Gramarossa, the lone woman of the 10 candidates, to lead the primary balloting because there are more women than men in the county. Gramarossa was third behind Cunningham and Brett Kessler in the early voting. Joe Smith and Adam Koronka are the other two in the running. Gramarossa previously served two years on the board of commissioners.

Despite not being ready to count his chickens, Cunningham said he was "pleasantly surprised and optimistic about the early voting."