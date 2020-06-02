LaPorte final vote won't be known for 2 more days

LAPORTE — With the final results not being available for two more days, it's easy to understand why Earl Cunningham would look at Tuesday's count with caution.
"I'm not going to count my chickens before they hatch," Cunningham, a Republican candidate for an at-large county council seat, said.
Cunningham, who previously served two terms on the county council, decided to try to return to the council only because of a lack of candidates on the Republican side for the three at-large seats. Eventually, three others got into the race, giving each side five candidates.
"I was very impressed with the good, young Republicans on the ballot. I told them, if they had filed earlier, I might not have filed because of my age," he said.
He said he had expected Connie Gramarossa, the lone woman of the 10 candidates, to lead the primary balloting because there are more women than men in the county. Gramarossa was third behind Cunningham and Brett Kessler in the early voting. Joe Smith and Adam Koronka are the other two in the running. Gramarossa previously served two years on the board of commissioners.
Despite not being ready to count his chickens, Cunningham said he was "pleasantly surprised and optimistic about the early voting."
On the Democratic side, incumbents Jeff Santana and Mike Mollenhauer were leading in the machine voting while Sean Quinn, appointed last year to fill a vacancy, was trailing Matthew Bernacchi. The other candidate is James Lane.
Whatever the final balloting from Tuesday turns out to be, neither Cunningham or Santana expected the absentee vote to change the results significantly.
Santana said, "We're going to find out what we can tonight. You never know until all the votes are counted."
With everything that has already happened to make for a stressful year, Santana said having the election results delayed for three days was just another thing to put up with for the candidates.
The county election board reported a total of 4,717 absentee ballots were cast as compared to only 585 during the 2016 presidential election year.
A statement released by the election board said, "In order to have accurate results, the tabulation process is going to take more time than in past years. The LaPorte County Election Board will update with results as appropriate."
Gallery: NWI votes on delayed primary date
Election night with Frank J. Mrvan
Election night with Frank J. Mrvan
Election night with Frank J. Mrvan
Election night with Frank J. Mrvan
Election night with Frank J. Mrvan
Election 2020 Indiana
Election night with Frank J. Mrvan
Election night with Frank J. Mrvan
Election night with Frank J. Mrvan
Election night with Frank J. Mrvan
Election night with Frank J. Mrvan
More than 30,000 mail-in ballots have already been cast for the election
More than 30,000 mail-in ballots have already been cast for the election
More than 30,000 mail-in ballots have already been cast for the election
More than 30,000 mail-in ballots have already been cast for the election
More than 30,000 mail-in ballots have already been cast for the election
Cedar Lake voters are being asked to approve 2 referendums
Cedar Lake voters are being asked to approve 2 referendums
Cedar Lake voters head to the polls
Cedar Lake voters are being asked to approve 2 referendums
Cedar Lake voters are being asked to approve 2 referendums
Voting at Frank Hammond Elementary School
Voting at Frank Hammond Elementary School
Voting at Frank Hammond Elementary School
Voting at Frank Hammond Elementary School
Voting at Frank Hammond Elementary School
Voting at Frank Hammond Elementary School
Voting at Frank Hammond Elementary School
Voting at Villa Cesare
Voting at Villa Cesare
Voting at Villa Cesare
Voting at Villa Cesare
Voting at Villa Cesare
Voting at Villa Cesare
Voting at Villa Cesare
Voting at Villa Cesare
Voting at Villa Cesare
Voting at Villa Cesare
Gallery
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!