LaPorte flag man keeps patriotism flying high
LaPorte flag man keeps patriotism flying high

LaPorte flag man keeps patriotism flying high

Jim Roy has bought and maintained flags for the downtown LaPorte district for some 20 years

 Stan Maddux, The Times

LAPORTE — For the past 20 or so years, Jim Roy has bought and maintained the flags flying through LaPorte's downtown district.

“I think it makes people feel good about where they live at and the country we live in,” he said.

Roy said he got involved in 2002 when the LaPorte Jaycees could no longer afford the cost of the flags which are typically up by Memorial Day and on display through mid-July.

He was also inspired to keep the local tradition alive by the terrorist attacks which occurred the previous year on U.S. soil.

This year, Roy spent $7,500 for 700 nylon flags along with poles and other hardware like brackets needed to hang them on light posts along both sides of Ind. 2 and other streets, including the U.S 35 overpass.

He said he's willing to pay the price to show support for the nation and the freedoms veterans like his father helped achieve and defend.

“It’s a good thing I think for everybody to see the flags with the way things are today,” he said.

They are apparently making an impact.

John Mills, a longtime LaPorte resident, said the flags this year also help fill a void from the tradition-rich Fourth of July parade in the city being canceled by COVID-19.

“Even though we don’t have the parade, we still have the spirit,” he said.

LaPorte County Commissioner Rich Mrozinski, a veteran of the Vietnam War, said the flags are an awesome sight that does his heart good especially during a period of great turmoil.

“Let’s face it. We got a lot of issues going on in the United States. People who want to erase history. People who want to divide us. A lot of political strife. Sometimes we need a little reminder like seeing that flag to remind us that this is America,” he said.

“It’s not just the Fourth of July. It’s Independence Day,” he said.

LaPorte Mayor Tom Dermody said Roy is an example of the people here doing things in many areas to keep the community strong.

“We’re honored that he’s willing to continue this gesture and I think LaPorte is better because of it,” he said.

