LaPorte flag man keeps patriotism flying high

LAPORTE — For the past 20 or so years, Jim Roy has bought and maintained the flags flying through LaPorte's downtown district.

“I think it makes people feel good about where they live at and the country we live in,” he said.

Roy said he got involved in 2002 when the LaPorte Jaycees could no longer afford the cost of the flags which are typically up by Memorial Day and on display through mid-July.

He was also inspired to keep the local tradition alive by the terrorist attacks which occurred the previous year on U.S. soil.

This year, Roy spent $7,500 for 700 nylon flags along with poles and other hardware like brackets needed to hang them on light posts along both sides of Ind. 2 and other streets, including the U.S 35 overpass.

He said he's willing to pay the price to show support for the nation and the freedoms veterans like his father helped achieve and defend.

“It’s a good thing I think for everybody to see the flags with the way things are today,” he said.

They are apparently making an impact.