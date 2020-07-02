LaPorte flag man keeps patriotism flying high

“Even though we don’t have the parade, we still have the spirit,” he said.
LaPorte County Commissioner Rich Mrozinski, a veteran of the Vietnam War, said the flags are an awesome sight that does his heart good especially during a period of great turmoil.
“Let’s face it. We got a lot of issues going on in the United States. People who want to erase history. People who want to divide us. A lot of political strife. Sometimes we need a little reminder like seeing that flag to remind us that this is America,” he said.
“It’s not just the Fourth of July. It’s Independence Day,” he said.
LaPorte Mayor Tom Dermody said Roy is an example of the people here doing things in many areas to keep the community strong.
“We’re honored that he’s willing to continue this gesture and I think LaPorte is better because of it,” he said.
Crown Point Fourth Parade
Community members wait for the start of the Fourth of July parade Thursday in downtown Crown Point. The yard of the Old Lake County Courthouse was open for people to sit on for the event.
Ty Vinson, The Times
Crown Point Fourth Parade
An American flag waves over people Thursday before the start of the Fourth of July parade in downtown Crown Point. Many people wore shirts and other apparel that matched the flag.
Ty Vinson, The Times
Crown Point Fourth Parade
A child carries an umbrella to his chair Thursday during the Fourth of July parade in downtown Crown Point. The temperatures reached almost 90 degrees, so many people wore sunglasses and had things to shield themselves from the sun.
Ty Vinson, The Times
Crown Point Fourth Parade
A procession of firetrucks and other rescue vehicles inches down Main Street on Thursday during the Fourth of July parade in downtown Crown Point. The trucks had their horns and sirens blaring during the parade.
Ty Vinson, The Times
Crown Point Fourth Parade
A girl wearing an America-themed hat holds her hands out for candy and other gifts Thursday during the Fourth of July parade in downtown Crown Point. People were throwing candy from the tops of parade floats and handing it directly to people in the crowds.
Ty Vinson, The Times
Crown Point Fourth Parade
A woman in an American flag shirt dances to “YMCA” by Village People on Thursday during the Fourth of July parade in downtown Crown Point. There were many dance-related songs members of the crowd could dance along to.
Ty Vinson, The Times
Crown Point Fourth Parade
Members of the Crown Point Garden Club wave to parade-goers from a bus during the Fourth of July parade Thursday in downtown Crown Point. The floats drove past the Crown Point Fourth of July Celebration Committee’s tent, which judged the floats.
Ty Vinson, The Times
Crown Point Fourth Parade
Children in the back of a police vehicle wave to the crowd Thursday during the Fourth of July parade in downtown Crown Point. Many floats had people tossing candy to the crowd members.
Ty Vinson, The Times
Crown Point Fourth Parade
A man wearing an American flag shirt can be seen standing near an American flag Thursday at the Fourth of July parade in downtown Crown Point. Many people wore American-themed clothing for the event.
Ty Vinson, The Times
Crown Point Fourth Parade
Members of the community clad in Fourth of July clothing and accessories eat ice cream before the start of the Fourth of July parade Thursday in Crown Point. Half the square surrounding the Old Lake County Courthouse was blocked off for the parade to end at.
Ty Vinson, The Times
Crown Point Fourth Parade
A woman from Castongia Tractor sprays crowd members with water Thursday during the Fourth of July parade in downtown Crown Point. The temperature reached almost 90 degrees.
Ty Vinson, The Times
Crown Point Fourth Parade
Members of the American Legion throw candy to children in the crowd of the Fourth of July parade Thursday in downtown Crown Point. The American Legion was one of many groups that had a float in the parade.
Ty Vinson, The Times
Portage Fourth of July parade
Fire trucks lead the Fourth of July parade Thursday in Portage. The parade on Willowcreek Road and Central Avenue lasted about 45 minutes and ended at the Portage Mall.
Stan Maddux, The Times
Portage Fourth of July parade
Isabella Marquez, a senior at Portage High School, represents the Distinguished Women's organization in the Fourth of July parade Thursday in Portage.
Stan Maddux, The Times
Portage Fourth of July parade
Isabella Marquez, a senior at Portage High School, represents the Distinguished Women's organization in the Fourth of July parade Thursday in Portage.
Stan Maddux, The Times
Portage Fourth of July parade
Parker Haron, 10, grabs candy tossed onto Central Avenue during the Fourth of July parade Thursday in Portage
Stan Maddux, The Times
LaPorte Fourth of July parade
Boy Scout troop leader Ralph Whitsell helps carry a 60 foot by 30 foot flag on Lincolnway during the Fourth of July parade Thursday in La Porte.
Stan Maddux, The Times
LaPorte Fourth of July parade
A flyover by two A-10 Warthogs kicks off the Fourth of July parade Thursday in La Porte. An estimated 50,000 people attended the 110-unit parade.
Stan Maddux, The Times
LaPorte Fourth of July parade
La Porte was again proclaimed state capital by Gov. Eric Holcomb on the Fourth of July. The parade is billed as one of the best in the state.
Stan Maddux, The Times
Whiting Fourth of July parade
Whiting Mayor Joe Stahura introduces tenor Jim Cornelison of Chicago Blackhawks fame prior to his performance of the national anthem to kick off the city's 100th Fourth of July parade Thursday.
Paul Czapkowicz, The Times
Whiting Fourth of July parade
Jim Cornelison, famous for singing the national anthem before Chicago Blackhawks games, performs "The Star-Spangled Banner" prior to the start of the 100th annual Fourth of July parade Thursday in Whiting.
Paul Czapkowicz, The Times
Whiting Fourth of July parade
The Oscar Meyer Wienermobile rolls along during the 100th annual Fourth of July parade Thursday in Whiting.
Paul Czapkowicz, The Times
Whiting Fourth of July parade
Members of the East Chicago Civic Little League sit on their float during Whiting's 100th annual Fourth of July parade Thursday.
Paul Czapkowicz, The Times
Whiting Fourth of July parade
Famous tenor Jim Cornelison serves as grand marshal for the 100th installment of the Fourth of July parade Thursday in Whiting.
Paul Czapkowicz, The Times
Whiting Fourth of July parade
Youths carry a sign and balloon at the start of the Fourth of July parade Thursday in Whiting. This year was the city's 100th installment of the Independence Day celebration.
Paul Czapkowicz, The Times
Cardboard boat race at Cedar Lake
A boat called “The Remnants” sits in the grass before the start of the cardboard boat race Thursday in Cedar Lake. The boat raced in the sixth and final heat of the race.
Ty Vinson, The Times
Cardboard boat race at Cedar Lake
Remnants of one of the cardboard boats sits on the pier Thursday after the second heat of the cardboard boat race in Cedar Lake. The #1 boy scout group won the second heat.
Ty Vinson, The Times
Cardboard boat race at Cedar Lake
Emma Shaeffer, who is steering the SS Jaws, gets help from adults to push her toward the finish line of the cardboard boat race Thursday in Cedar Lake. SS Jaws ended up beating the Freedom Boat, which sunk early on and came in last place.
Ty Vinson, The Times
Cardboard boat race at Cedar Lake
Children carry their boat, the Freedom Boat, to the water for the cardboard boat race Thursday in Cedar Lake. The boat wasn’t able to withstand water intake and sunk early on in the race.
Ty Vinson, The Times
Cardboard boat race at Cedar Lake
Kaiden Nelson steers the Cedar Lake Navy boat to the finish line Thursday during the cardboard boat race at Cedar Lake. The boat was able to stay afloat, unlike many that took on water before they were able to round the first buoy.
Ty Vinson, The Times
Cardboard boat race at Cedar Lake
People in the crowd cheer on the remaining boats in the first heat of the cardboard boat race Thursday in Cedar Lake. The last two boats in the race were the Freedom Boat and the SS Jaws.
Ty Vinson, The Times
Cardboard boat race at Cedar Lake
The Cedar Lake Navy and Apollo II cardboard boats race for first place in the first heat of the cardboard boat race Thursday at Cedar Lake. The Cedar Lake Navy boat won in the end.
Ty Vinson, The Times
Cardboard boat race at Cedar Lake
The Freedom Boat in the first heat of the cardboard boat race begins to sink before it can make it through the first half of the lap Thursday at Cedar Lake. The boat completely fell apart before the end of the race.
Ty Vinson, The Times
Cardboard boat race at Cedar Lake
The kids who steered the Freedom Boat walk the remnants of their boat back to the pier Thursday during the cardboard boat race in Cedar Lake. The boat began to take on water before it rounded the first buoy in the race.
Ty Vinson, The Times
Cardboard boat race at Cedar Lake
Mary Rasmussen announces the team names in the first heat of the cardboard boat race Thursday at Cedar Lake. There were six heats in this year’s race.
Ty Vinson, The Times
Cardboard boat race at Cedar Lake
Two teams of boy scouts compete in the second heat of the cardboard boat race Thursday in Cedar Lake. The boat on the left began to sink even before the race started.
Ty Vinson, The Times
Naturalization ceremony
People in the audience hold their hand over their heart during the posting of the colors Thursday at the Naturalization Ceremony in Hammond. After the pledge of allegiance was said, the people were sworn in as American citizens.
Ty Vinson, The Times
Naturalization ceremony
Belinda Radiceska and Ljupco Radiceski, from Macedonia, listen to speakers before being sworn in as American citizens Thursday during the Naturalization Ceremony in Hammond. The people were legally sworn in by a judge and immigration officers at the event.
Ty Vinson, The Times
Naturalization ceremony
People being sworn in as American citizens hold American flags and a red carnation Thursday during the Naturalization Ceremony at the Wolf Lake Pavilion in Hammond. The people were later sworn in by Magistrate Judge Honorable Andrew P. Rovovich and other immigration services officers.
Ty Vinson, The Times
Naturalization ceremony
Anita Gross-Fields, a congressional liaison officer, leads the oath people must take to become American citizens Thursday at the Naturalization Ceremony in Hammond. Almost 50 people were sworn in as American citizens at the ceremony.
Ty Vinson, The Times
Naturalization ceremony
Rosalie Levinson, senior research professor at Valparaiso University School of Law, speaks Thursday at the Naturalization Ceremony in Hammond. Levinson talked about her experience with her parents being immigrants and how they survived through the Holocaust.
Ty Vinson, The Times
Naturalization ceremony
Carolyn Jackson, the Indiana state representative for the 1st district, gives welcoming remarks at the 2019 Naturalization Ceremony on Thursday in Hammond. Jackson said everyone being sworn in as an American citizen would have eaten breakfast as someone else, but will be eating dinner as an American citizen.
Ty Vinson, The Times
Naturalization ceremony
Janet Venecz, councilperson at large in Hammond, gives welcoming remarks Thursday at the 2019 Naturalization Ceremony at the Wolf Lake Pavilion in Hammond. The speech was followed by the posting of colors, where the new American citizens stated the pledge of allegiance.
Ty Vinson, The Times
Naturalization ceremony
Magistrate Judge Honorable Andrew P. Rodovich brings court into session to make the Naturalization Ceremony official Thursday in Hammond. The people being sworn in later had to raise one hand and take an oath.
Ty Vinson, The Times
Naturalization ceremony
Members of the community who are about to become American citizens raise their hand and take an oath Thursday during the Naturalization Ceremony in Hammond. Each member was given paperwork, an American flag and a red carnation to commemorate the event.
Ty Vinson, The Times
Naturalization ceremony
Ljupco Radiceski, left, and Belinda Radiceska, from Macedonia, stand for the pledge of allegiance Thursday during the Naturalization Ceremony in Hammond. The two have been in the United States for 22 years.
Ty Vinson, The Times
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!