LaPorte flower bed can keep blooming until fall

LAPORTE — Some once-threatened flowers and plants cited in a code violation in LaPorte have been given a new lease on life.
The flowers and plants have proven popular with residents and can remain until their natural lifespan runs out in the fall. They were initially supposed to be pulled by Aug. 12.
“I’m real happy with their decision,” said Andrew Killin, who recently petitioned the city’s Board of Public Works and Safety to extend the deadline he was given to pull his flowers and plants out of the ground.
Killin, following standard procedure, will have to go before the city’s Business Improvement District to seek permission to do more planting in the spring.
The 61-year-old Killin said he didn’t realize he had to seek approval before putting his landscaping skills to work but gladly will at the next meeting on Sept. 14.
“Now that I know there’s proper channels I have to take and go through, we’ll go by whatever their decision is,” he said.
The flowers along with sawgrass and elephant ears were placed around two trees outside his home at Rumely Historic Apartments at 800 Michigan Ave. The ground was covered with wood chips.
He also filled two flower boxes with plants.
Mayor Tom Dermody supported the impromptu planting project. He also expressed support for the BID wanting to make sure there’s a uniform look to the plants and flowers downtown.
The BID hires a professional every year to fill and maintain the municipal planters at every intersection throughout the downtown.
“It’s a nice thing. They’re great people over there and we got people in our downtown that are doing good things as a whole to make our community look pretty darn good,” Dermody said.
Code Enforcement Director Jeff Batchelor said the outcome is a good example of the city being willing to work with violators once they’re educated on correcting an issue.
He said the case is a reminder about rules to be followed.
“That’s really what the whole thing boiled down to. The procedure wasn’t followed. That’s really a win for everybody,” he said.
