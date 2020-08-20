LaPorte flower bed can keep blooming until fall

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAPORTE — Some once-threatened flowers and plants cited in a code violation in LaPorte have been given a new lease on life.

The flowers and plants have proven popular with residents and can remain until their natural lifespan runs out in the fall. They were initially supposed to be pulled by Aug. 12.

“I’m real happy with their decision,” said Andrew Killin, who recently petitioned the city’s Board of Public Works and Safety to extend the deadline he was given to pull his flowers and plants out of the ground.

Killin, following standard procedure, will have to go before the city’s Business Improvement District to seek permission to do more planting in the spring.

The 61-year-old Killin said he didn’t realize he had to seek approval before putting his landscaping skills to work but gladly will at the next meeting on Sept. 14.

“Now that I know there’s proper channels I have to take and go through, we’ll go by whatever their decision is,” he said.

The flowers along with sawgrass and elephant ears were placed around two trees outside his home at Rumely Historic Apartments at 800 Michigan Ave. The ground was covered with wood chips.