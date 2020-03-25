LaPorte foundation approves coronavirus emergency grants plan

The Board of Directors of the Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte voted on a plan to provide emergency grants to organizations working to combat the coronavirus pandemic’s impact in LaPorte County.

On Wednesday the foundation’s COVID-19 Emergency Grants Plan was approved and put into action, officials announced.

“We exist to empower residents to live healthy in and around LaPorte. Our mission dictates that we address the COVID-19 health crisis at a local level, and we are pleased to have been able to put this plan in place so quickly,” said Board Chairman Jeff Bernel.

Phase one of the plan will focus on immediate needs and will last tentatively until May 30. During this time, food needs, the elderly, at-risk populations, supplies for emergency response, nonprofit funding and protective gear for health care and first responders will be prioritized, the news release said.

Phase two will address long-term effects such as funding recovery efforts.

“This plan is designed to be flexible and easy for qualifying organizations to access funding as needs are identified,” foundation President and CEO Maria Fruth said. “We must be able to respond quickly as our needs as a community change.”