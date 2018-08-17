LAPORTE - A LaPorte man was arrested and charged with dealing heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, ecstasy and marijuana out of his residence in the 400 block of Planett Street in LaPorte.
The LaPorte County Drug Task Force announced the charges Friday following an investigation and search of the residence of Casey Kindig, 36, after receiving complaints about alleged illegal narcotic activity. The task force obtained search warrants for the residence and a vehicle after evidence was presented by lead Detective Rob Allen.
On Thursday, the search resulted in the seizure of 143 grams of methamphetamine, 16 grams of heroin, 49 grams of cocaine, 48 grams of ecstasy, 7.5 pounds of marijuana, two handguns and approximately $8,600 in U.S. currency.
Kindig was charged in LaPorte County Circuit Court with dealing heroin, a Level 2 felony, dealing cocaine, a Level 2 felony, dealing methamphetamine a level 2 felony and dealing marijuana, a Level 6 Felony.
Kindig, who was out on bond for an unrelated case, remains incarcerated in LaPorte County Jail, without bond.
The LaPorte County Drug Task Force was assisted by The LaPorte County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, LaPorte Circuit Court, LaPorte City Police Department Afternoon Patrol Division, and LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department Afternoon Patrol Shift in this investigation.
The La Porte County Drug Task Force encourages citizens to report tips through social media pages of local law enforcement agencies, and by using the crime tip hotline, 219-873-1488.