LaPorte police chase ends in crash, arrest on multiple counts

LAPORTE — A man was arrested after a high speed police chase in the city’s downtown area ended with a crash.

Timothy Hostetler Jr., 29, was being held Thursday in the LaPorte County Jail without bond.

LaPorte Police Chief Paul Brettin said the incident began about 1 p.m. Wednesday when Hostetler allegedly fled in a 1999 Ford Expedition from an officer trying to pull him over on a warrant for violating probation regarding a prior-drug related conviction.

The pursuit through heavily residential neighborhoods reached up to 70 mph on Monroe Street before ending with Hostetler crashing head-on into a tree on Ohio St., police said.

Police said smoke poured from the engine as Hostetler, with his foot on the gas, tried to back away from a tree that the heavily damaged vehicle was caught in.

Hostetler was grabbed and handcuffed after an officer reached through a partially open window and unlocked a door, police said.

The LaPorte man was charged with several offenses, including possession of a controlled substance for a small amount of methamphetamine allegedly recovered from the vehicle, police said.