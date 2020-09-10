 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LaPorte police chase ends in crash, arrest on multiple counts
urgent

LaPorte police chase ends in crash, arrest on multiple counts

{{featured_button_text}}
LaPorte Police Department stock
Stan Maddux, file, The Times

LAPORTE — A man was arrested after a high speed police chase in the city’s downtown area ended with a crash.

Timothy Hostetler Jr., 29, was being held Thursday in the LaPorte County Jail without bond.

LaPorte Police Chief Paul Brettin said the incident began about 1 p.m. Wednesday when Hostetler allegedly fled in a 1999 Ford Expedition from an officer trying to pull him over on a warrant for violating probation regarding a prior-drug related conviction.

The pursuit through heavily residential neighborhoods reached up to 70 mph on Monroe Street before ending with Hostetler crashing head-on into a tree on Ohio St., police said.

Police said smoke poured from the engine as Hostetler, with his foot on the gas, tried to back away from a tree that the heavily damaged vehicle was caught in.

Hostetler was grabbed and handcuffed after an officer reached through a partially open window and unlocked a door, police said.

The LaPorte man was charged with several offenses, including possession of a controlled substance for a small amount of methamphetamine allegedly recovered from the vehicle, police said.

According to court documents, a LaPorte police officer in 2019 suffered a broken leg while taking Hostetler to the ground during a foot chase following an attempted shoplifting at Al’s Supermarket.

Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Fire chief talks about rescue of 3-year-old, female from fire

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts