LAPORTE — The LaPorte Police Department is investigating threats to Handley Elementary School in the LaPorte Community School Corp. after a man posted in Facebook comments to family about "shooting up the school," LaPorte Police Captain Bill Degnegaard said.
Police have been in contact with the man's family and believe he has no relationship to the school nor the means to carry out a shooting, Degnegaard said.
However, because of the spread of the man's comments on social media, Degnegaard said his department is working with LaPorte schools and the LaPorte County Sheriff's Department to take extra precautions.
Degnegaard said additional officers have been placed in the area of the school.
"We have been able to determine that the original threat is from over a month ago and (it) does not appear that anyone is actively trying to carry out this threat nor has the means to do so," Degnegaard said in a news release. "Please be assured that the department is looking into the claims and will notify the public if we have reason to believe that anyone is in danger."
The Times has reached out to the LaPorte Community School Corp. for comment. This story will be updated.