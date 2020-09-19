 Skip to main content
LaPorte police warn of 'suspicious' cyclists posing as NIPSCO employees
In a Facebook post Saturday evening, the LaPorte County sheriff's office warned Noble Township residents to be aware of suspicious activity in the area relating to two cyclists posing as NIPSCO employees. 

The LaPorte County sheriff's office is cautioning Noble Township residents to be vigilant after several suspicious activity reports have been made in the area.

In a Facebook post Saturday evening, the office said deputies have responded to calls regarding suspicious activity/persons in the area of County Road 850 South and County Road 100 West.

Attached to the post is a photo of two people on bicycles who have approached residents, claiming to be NIPSCO employees, police said.

According to one resident, one of the cyclists said they needed to read a gas meter.

Police said the subjects are often seen unloading bikes from the cargo bed of a white, "low-rider," pick-up truck; later approaching residences in the area.

The LaPorte County sheriff's office urged residents to report the cyclists if they see them by dialing 911 immediately, adding residents should not let them in their home. 

Anyone who has information related to the subjects, or the pick-up truck, should email Chief of Detectives Capt. Patrick Cicero at pcicero@lcso.in.gov.

