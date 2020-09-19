LaPorte police warn of 'suspicious' cyclists posing as NIPSCO employees

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The LaPorte County sheriff's office is cautioning Noble Township residents to be vigilant after several suspicious activity reports have been made in the area.

In a Facebook post Saturday evening, the office said deputies have responded to calls regarding suspicious activity/persons in the area of County Road 850 South and County Road 100 West.

Attached to the post is a photo of two people on bicycles who have approached residents, claiming to be NIPSCO employees, police said.

According to one resident, one of the cyclists said they needed to read a gas meter.

Police said the subjects are often seen unloading bikes from the cargo bed of a white, "low-rider," pick-up truck; later approaching residences in the area.

The LaPorte County sheriff's office urged residents to report the cyclists if they see them by dialing 911 immediately, adding residents should not let them in their home.