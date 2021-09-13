LaPorte schools add face covering requirement

LAPORTE — The LaPorte Community School Corp. board of trustees unanimously approved a face covering mandate for all students and staff inside school buildings starting Wednesday.
Superintendent Mark Francesconi was careful to explain that the mandate is not strictly a mask mandate. It could include face shields and neck gaiters that some people wear instead of masks.
"The new guidance will allow us to keep healthy Slicers in school," the presentation from Francesconi said.
The mandate will remain in effect whenever the county is in yellow, orange or red status per the four tiered system the state and county uses to designate level of spread.
“Unless we’re in the blue, we’re going to have this face covering policy in effect,” Francesconi said.
The mandate applied inside school buildings where 6 feet of social distance can’t be maintained, but does not extend to extracurriculars.
Leo Cavinder, an 11th grader at LaPorte High School, said the mandate provides a “much needed sense of relief” that the schools will be safe. When the district started the year with a policy to recommend, but make masks optional, Cavinder took action.
In early August, Cavinder was one of 30 people to sign a letter addressed to the school board trustees and Francesconi calling the COVID-19 guidance for this year “disappointing and irresponsible.” The letter originally had a dozen or so signatures, but Cavinder said it continued to grow.
“I applaud them for voting to advance that requirement,” Cavinder said after the unanimous vote to require face coverings.
He said he wishes there would have been one from the start to potentially avoid over 100 positive cases and sending nearly 400 students home to quarantine, but now is “better than never.”
Cavinder said he hopes the schools will take five minutes or so to teach students how to properly wear a face covering — over both the nose and mouth — because sometimes he sees students walking around now with them below their noses.
During Monday night’s presentation of the COVID-19 Intervention Plan, Francesconi called the changes “prudent” to keep students safe and learning in person.
The decision to require face coverings comes after the change in quarantine policy sparked by Gov. Eric Holcomb’s executive order earlier this month allowing close contacts in a school setting where masks are required to avoid having to quarantine if they are asymptomatic.
Other adaptations to the COVID-19 policy for LaPorte schools were approved Monday night including continuing to contact trace positive cases, but giving them the option to stay home for quarantine or remain at school if asymptomatic.
If cases rise to a “level of concern,” interventions could be determined on an individual basis, Francesconi said, meaning just a specific classroom or bus could see changes, rather than district-wide interventions for outbreaks at a single school.
But some specificity was added to the policy so now the health department will be contacted to help determine necessary interventions if a school’s positivity numbers reach 5% at any one time.