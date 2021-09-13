LaPorte schools add face covering requirement

LAPORTE — The LaPorte Community School Corp. board of trustees unanimously approved a face covering mandate for all students and staff inside school buildings starting Wednesday.

Superintendent Mark Francesconi was careful to explain that the mandate is not strictly a mask mandate. It could include face shields and neck gaiters that some people wear instead of masks.

"The new guidance will allow us to keep healthy Slicers in school," the presentation from Francesconi said.

The mandate will remain in effect whenever the county is in yellow, orange or red status per the four tiered system the state and county uses to designate level of spread.

“Unless we’re in the blue, we’re going to have this face covering policy in effect,” Francesconi said.

The mandate applied inside school buildings where 6 feet of social distance can’t be maintained, but does not extend to extracurriculars.

Leo Cavinder, an 11th grader at LaPorte High School, said the mandate provides a “much needed sense of relief” that the schools will be safe. When the district started the year with a policy to recommend, but make masks optional, Cavinder took action.