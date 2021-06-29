LaPorte schools administrator awarded for creativity in maximizing space for middle school students

LAPORTE — A school business official from LaPorte Community School Corporation was awarded for his creativity and resourcefulness in helping the district find additional space for new programming.

Greg Hunt, assistant superintendent of business and operations, won the Association of School Business Officials International's 2021 Pinnacle of Achievement Award, according to a news release from the district. The award recognizes school business professionals for solving challenges school districts face today.

Hunt was chosen for the award because of a building project that used district-owned land and buildings, prevented redistricting, maximized space and made the best use of budget dollars, the release said.

A facilities assessment of the district identified necessary updates and a need for additional space to accommodate new programming, the release said. After that, the district determined the older of the two middle school wouldn't provide an equitable learning experience for students, even with extensive renovations, so district leaders decided to consolidate the middle schools on the newer school's campus.