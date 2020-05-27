LaPorte sees first known coronavirus case in City Hall employee

LAPORTE — The City of LaPorte saw its first confirmed COVID-19 case Wednesday, officials said.
The patient is an employee of LaPorte City Hall, according to a news release from the office of Mayor Tom Dermody.
“This news is a sobering reminder to all of us that the coronavirus situation is far from over," Dermody said.
“We are keeping this individual in our thoughts and prayers during this time, and we will continue taking every precaution to ensure the safety of our employees and residents as the pandemic maintains its hold in the United States," he said.
City Hall was closed Tuesday for deep cleaning, and employees who had direct and indirect contact with the individual were sent for testing "out of an abundance of caution," the release states.
City spokeswoman Jessica Bruder said all city employees will now have to wear masks while inside an office building or outside in group settings.
“We have gone above and beyond what is recommended to help ensure the safety of our employees and believe there is no risk to the public at this time,” Dermody said.
“Still, we must make safety a top priority as we continue to monitor the virus. Our team will continue to provide excellent service to residents through phone and email, and we will reopen City Hall when we feel it is safe to do so.”
City Hall had operated by phone and email since March. The building will be stay closed to the public until July 5, the release states.
Employees will continue to work remotely.
