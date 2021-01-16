LaPorte Sheriff's deputies recognized for 'Beyond the Expected' service

LAPORTE COUNTY — Three Sheriff's Office deputies have been recognized for going above and beyond the expectations public service last year.
All three deputies were recipients of the department's "Beyond the Expected" award, issued Wednesday by the Sheriff Office's Merit Board and 1st Source Bank.
Major Heath A. Haferkamp
Major Haferkamp was awarded for securing a body camera grant over $130,000, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.
During the "highly competitive" grant application process, he gave up his personal vacation time to ensure the application was completed before the deadline, the release states.
Haferkamp is a 32-year LCSO veteran. He serves as a member of Sheriff's Office administration and oversees the agency’s budget, motor vehicle fleet, civil office operations. He also supervises Courthouse Security personnel.
Capt. Derek J. Allen
Capt. Allen received an award for his role in planning three major September events sponsored by the Sheriff's Office.
Allen's contributions included the following:
- Assisting Pastor Dennis Meyer and Carey Garwood in preparing and planning for a Tribute to Heroes Benefit Concert on Sept. 11.
- Planning and organizing a service and luncheon over a period of nine months for the 40th Anniversary of Deputy Neil Thompson’s line of duty death.
- Serving on the LCSO planning committee each year for the annual Bolt for the Heart races.
Allen has been with the Sheriff's Office for 19 years. He is a member of LCSO administration, serves as the agency's public information officer and supervises deputies assigned to the Warrants Division, FAST, the commercial motor vehicle enforcement deputy and the school resource officers.
Deputy Robert “Paul” Adams
Deputy Adams' recognition were a result of his actions as a School Resource Officer for the New Prairie United Schools Corporation.
Adams stepped up to the challenge of a midnight patrol shift at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, when area schools closed. Meanwhile, he continued to distribute meals daily to NPUSC students.
"Deputy Adams operated on little rest for an extended period ensuring that he maintained his visibility around the schools, offered assistance to those in need and assisted the school corporation on all matters to the best of his ability," the release states.
Adams has served the Sheriff's Office for 20 years and has been the SRO for the NPUSC since fall 2017. He is also a volunteer for the intramural athletic programs at New Prairie High School.