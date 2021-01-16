LaPorte Sheriff's deputies recognized for 'Beyond the Expected' service

Planning and organizing a service and luncheon over a period of nine months for the 40th Anniversary of Deputy Neil Thompson’s line of duty death.

Serving on the LCSO planning committee each year for the annual Bolt for the Heart races.

Allen has been with the Sheriff's Office for 19 years. He is a member of LCSO administration, serves as the agency's public information officer and supervises deputies assigned to the Warrants Division, FAST, the commercial motor vehicle enforcement deputy and the school resource officers.

Deputy Robert “Paul” Adams

Deputy Adams' recognition were a result of his actions as a School Resource Officer for the New Prairie United Schools Corporation.

Adams stepped up to the challenge of a midnight patrol shift at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, when area schools closed. Meanwhile, he continued to distribute meals daily to NPUSC students.

"Deputy Adams operated on little rest for an extended period ensuring that he maintained his visibility around the schools, offered assistance to those in need and assisted the school corporation on all matters to the best of his ability," the release states.