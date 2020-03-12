Largest Region food bank network remains open, asks visitors to take precautions

MERRILLVILLE — While concern over the novel coronavirus spread continues, the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana said it will continue serving Lake and Porter counties.

The organization announced Thursday staff are taking precautions to safely remain in operation. Currently all of the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana’s distribution, delivery and pick-up services are available in Lake and Porter counties.

The food bank distributes more than 4.5 million meals annually and serves more than 23,000 people via more than 100 partnership programs throughout the Region.

“We are preparing and equipping our staff and volunteers with the tools, resources, and information needed to keep the food and warehouse environment as safe as possible,” said Victor A. Garcia, executive director. “Staff and volunteers who have flu-like symptoms or feel ill will be asked to return home.”

Meanwhile, the food bank is asking all visitors to adhere to precautions to minimize risk, including instructing visitors who feel ill to stay home. People should thoroughly wash their hands, use alcohol-based sanitizers, avoid handshaking and avoid touching their face to prevent spread of potential viruses.