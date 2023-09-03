What happened to the women's rights movement?

The same group whose fury descended on the workplace, where even a hint of "sexism" sends male coworkers into "sensitivity training" or worse, is now completely silent on the transgender issue.

The same group that regards a slightly off-color comment as an "assault" against women allows women of all ages to be traumatized in public restrooms, locker rooms and gyms by men identifying as women.

And whereas feminists are quick to pounce on "toxic", heterosexual males, they sit on the sidelines as trans men in women's sports shatter the dreams and aspirations of young female athletes, many of whom have trained for years.

Thus, the hypocrisy of the women's rights movement is exposed, as any reasonable person can see. It's time for traditional, majority, mainstream America to stand up and confront this madness.

Larry Rapchak, Whiting